“Apparently they don’t have basic education in Leeds” – Fans react hilariously as footage from Elland Road crowd during 3-0 loss against Chelsea goes viral

Chelsea have all but secured their place in next season's Champions League thanks to a convincing 3-0 victory at Leeds United on Wednesday, May 11.

It was yet another miserable evening for Leeds, who have lost three games on the spin. They look doomed to be relegated back to the Championship after just two seasons in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club's evening was compounded by a straight red card to winger Dan James, as well as injuries to Raphinha and Jack Harrison. The trio now look likely to miss the final two games of the season.

Following the final whistle at Elland Road, footage has emerged of a lady in the crowd attempting to either waste time during the game, or steal the ball for herself.

Her plans didn't work either way, with her behavior being described as odd at best and tinpot at worst.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso clearly wasn't too fussed by her attempts to waste time in a game her team was losing in, as the Spaniard could be seen laughing on camera.

Here are the thoughts of other fans on the supporters' attempts:

ᵀᵘʳᵏⁱˢʰᴾʳⁱᵈᵉ  @TheTurkishPride 🤣 @FootyLimbs Marcos Alonso looking at them like "Yeah take your time, you're losing and going down so no skin off my nose" @FootyLimbs Marcos Alonso looking at them like "Yeah take your time, you're losing and going down so no skin off my nose" 😂🤣

WILY BOLY @Redordead4sure

Mid team @FootyLimbs This is why leeds need to play in the championship...Mid team @FootyLimbs This is why leeds need to play in the championship...Mid team

Savage @Savage29492304 @FootyLimbs Will be fighting over the championship ball next season. @FootyLimbs Will be fighting over the championship ball next season.

Ben Strahan @benstrahan2 @JordddClarke @FootyLimbs Ffs she might as well of kept it, won’t be seeing a ball like that again for a while 🤣🤣 @JordddClarke @FootyLimbs Ffs she might as well of kept it, won’t be seeing a ball like that again for a while 🤣🤣

Jesse Marsch gives his thoughts on Leeds' defeat to Chelsea

Leeds find themselves in deep trouble following yet another loss and have two more games to save themselves.

The Whites are currently level on points with Burnley and are two points behind Everton. Additionally, they have played one more game and have a significantly worse goal difference.

Following the reversal against Thomas Tuchel's side, Marsch admitted he was disappointed that his side picked up another red card.

The American coach told Leeds United's official website:

“It wasn’t easy, when we gave up the early goal."

“The red card again makes it very difficult for us. We’re all gutted and disappointed, but our focus is totally right now on doing whatever we can to prepare ourselves for Sunday (at home to Brighton)."

He referred to the red card his side picked up in their previous game against Arsenal:

“It was similar to the Arsenal match where we didn’t give ourselves the chance to get going. The guys fought hard, they never stopped, they ran and tried to play, competed for each other, and obviously it’s disappointing."

“Right now we can’t feel sorry for ourselves, if we get stuck thinking negative things and worrying about why it happened and what happened, we don’t prepare ourselves for Sunday."

“That has to be the total focus right now, what Sunday will mean.”

Edited by Puranjay Dixit