Ararat-Armenia vs Aris Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

Ararat-Armenia host Aris at the Technical Center-Academy in Yerevan on Thursday (July 27) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Vardan Minasyan's side overcame Albanian side Egnatia 4-2 on penalties in the last round, after the two sides had ended 5-5 on aggregate. For the second year running, Ararat have reached this stage of the Conference League qualifiers.

In the 2022-23 season, Ararat lost 5-3 on penalties to Paide Linnameeskond. This time, they will hope to go further and reach the group stage, marking their debut in Europe. They're coming off a strong pre-season campaign, winning all four of their friendlies.

Aris, meanwhile, are trying their luck in the Conference League for the third straight season. In the 2021-22 season, the Greek side lost 3-2 on aggregate to Astana in the second qualifying round. Last year, Aris lost to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the third qualifying round by the same scoreline.

However, the Yellow-Blacks had a poor summer. After winning their opening friendly, a 1-0 win over Maccabi Haifa, Aris lost their next three.

Ararat-Armenia vs Aris Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Aris have won four of their last six European qualifiers.

Ararat are winless in five European qualifiers, drawing their last four.

Aris lost three of their four games in the pre-season.

Ararat scored five goals in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers, all coming from as many different players - Guilherme Antonio de Souza, Wilfried Eza, Adriano Castanheira, Tenton Yenne and Jose Junior Julio Bueno.

Aris have lost two of their last three European qualifiers away from home.

Ararat-Armenia vs Aris Prediction

Ararat have struggled in Europe, going winless in five qualifying games, but their attacking game is strong. Playing at home, the Armenian side could come flying out of the blocks to grab an early lead.

Aris, meanwhile, are a good offensive team and have more experience in Europe than Ararat, whose defence, though, looked shaky in the last round. It could be an entertaining affair, and a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Ararat-Armenia 1-1 Aris

Ararat-Armenia vs Aris Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes