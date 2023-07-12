Ararat-Armenia vs Egnatia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023 

Ararat-Armenia and Egnatia square off in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday (July 13).

The hosts booked their spot in the qualifiers, having finished third in the Armenian Premier League last term. Egnatia, meanwhile, qualified as Albanian Cup winners.

Ararat are coming off a 6-0 win over West Armenia in a friendly a fortnight ago. They have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their league campaign with a comfortable 5-2 win at BKMA in May.

Engatia, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw in a friendly with Orenburg a fortnight ago. Their last competitive game came at the start of June, where they beat KF Tirana 1-0 after extra time in the Albanian Cup final to qualify for Europe.

The winner of this tie will face Aris Thessaloniki in the second round of the qualifiers.

Ararat-Armenia vs Egnatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Egnatia's last ten games have produced less than three goals.

Ararat have lost just one of their last eight home games across competitions, winning five.

Seven of Engatia's last eight competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Egnatia are participating in European football for the first time.

Ararat have never qualified for the group stage of a European competition, getting eliminated in the playoff of the UEFA Europa League twice.

Ararat-Armenia vs Egnatia Prediction

Ararat have had a meteoric rise in Armenian football, having only been founded in 2017. They have gone on to win two league titles and will set a target of securing group stage participation on the continent following two near-misses in recent years.

Egnatia, meanwhile, are participating in Europe for the first time after winning the Albanian Cup last term. Edlir Tetlova's side are likely to defend deeply to try and leave with a positive result to take home.

However, expect Ararat to do enough to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ararat 1-0 Egnatia

Ararat-Armenia vs Egnatia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ararat to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes