Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Ararat-Armenia will entertain Sparta at Yerevan Football Academy Stadium in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The hosts would probably need a miracle to steer the tie in their favour following a bashing in the first leg.

Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Preview

Ararat-Armenia suffered a 4-1 setback in the first leg at Stadion Letná. They had a dream start, with Colombian midfielder Juan Balanta putting them ahead early in the seventh minute. However, Sparta took matters into their own hands and scored four goals without conceding any more before full-time.

Ararat-Armenia are now faced with a three-goal deficit, which they must erase at home while not conceding. It appears a difficult task for the Armenian side, who seem to lack the strength and individuality that Sparta possess. The hosts could count on their experience, having participated in the last four editions.

Sparta have one foot in the next round, considering their impressive 4-1 win in the first leg and their brilliant performance. Their four goals came through four different players, underscoring their individual qualities. We are unsure if they will attempt to defend their robust advantage or fight for more in the second leg.

Rudí finished fourth in the Czech First League championship group in 2024–25 to qualify for the UEFA Conference League. They kicked off their campaign in the second qualifying round with an 8-1 aggregate win over Kazakhstan side Aktobe. Sparta will likely adopt a low tempo and attempt to exploit blunders from the hosts.

Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ararat-Armenia have won five times, drawn thrice, and lost twice in their last 10 matches.

Ararat-Armenia have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Ararat-Armenia have scored six goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.

Sparta have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Ararat-Armenia have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches, while Sparta have won their last five matches. Form Guide: Ararat-Armenia – L-D-W-D-L, Sparta – W-W-W-W-W.

Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prediction

Ararat-Armenia may be desperate for goals early in the game in a bid to overturn their deficit. But it could prove dangerous.

Sparta may not be as aggressive as in the first leg. However, they will seek to disrupt the home side if they find an early opportunity.

Ararat-Armenia are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Ararat-Armenia 2-1 Sparta

Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ararat-Armenia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ararat-Armenia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sparta to score - Yes

