Araz Naxcivan vs Aris Thessaloniki Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Araz Naxcivan and Aris Thessaloniki get their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign underway when they lock horns on Thursday. Both sides will be looking to claim a first-leg advantage and forge ahead in their quest for European football, and this makes for an exciting contest at the Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Araz Naxcivan wrapped up their pre-season preparations last Thursday when they secured an impressive 3-2 victory over Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in Turkey.

Having failed to win their opening two friendly matches, head coach Elmar Bakhshiyev will hope the result over Trabzonspor can inspire the Azerbaijan outfit as they prepare for their European debut fixture.

Araz Naxcivan secured a first-ever European qualification last season, when they picked up 58 points from their 36 matches to finish third in the Premier League table and book a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Like the home side, Aris Thessaloniki brought their pre-season fixtures to an end last Thursday when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Cyprus outfit Anorthosis Famagusta.

Marinos Ouzounidis’ men had lost each of their previous three warm-up games, suffering defeats against Livingston, Anderlecht and Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

Aris Thessaloniki secured a UEFA Conference League qualification berth last season when they clinched top spot in the Greek qualifying round table after finishing fifth in the Super League standings with 42 points from 26 games.

Araz Naxcivan vs Aris Thessaloniki Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Araz Naxcivan and Aris Thessaloniki have never met before, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Aris Thessaloniki are unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches, picking up five wins and four draws since February’s 4-1 loss against Levadiakos.

Araz have lost just two of their 11 home games in 2025 while claiming four wins and five draws since the turn of the year.

Thessaloniki are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive away matches — picking up three wins and three draws — having lost each of the five matches preceding this run.

Araz Naxcivan vs Aris Thessaloniki Prediction

Araz Naxcivan have their work cut out against a more experienced and superior Aris Thessaloniki side, but they will look to show their mettle in front of their home supporters.

However, we predict the Greek outfit will show their upper hand at the Liv Bona Dea Arena and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Araz Naxcivan 1-3 Aris Thessaloniki

Araz Naxcivan vs Aris Thessaloniki Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aris Thessaloniki to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Aris Thessaloniki’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of the visitors’ last seven matches)

