"Are Arsenal going to catch them?" - Michael Owen fires warning to Chelsea after surprise 4-1 defeat to Brentford

Former England striker Michael Owen has warned Chelsea that a top-four finish isn't guaranteed for them after their shocking defeat to Brentford on Saturday. Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owens pointed out that Arsenal could catch them in the coming weeks if the Blues continue to lose points.

The battle for the top four spots is getting more intense as the Premier League enters its final stage. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all working hard to secure a top-four finish by the end of the season. The Blues are currently 3rd in the points table with Arsenal securing 4th place.

Before their recent tie against Brentford, fans and experts were confident about Chelsea's top-four chances. However, a shocking defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over the Blues' chances of finishing in a top-four spot.

The Blues, leading through a thunderous long-range goal from Antonio Rudiger, conceded three goals in the space of 10 mins in the second half. Despite Chelsea desperately attempting a comeback, the Blues conceded another one and the game ended 4-1.

After the match, Michael Owen spoke about how stunned he was by the result. The former Liverpool striker then added that the London club's defeat against Brentford has completely changed the top four race scenario.

"Chelsea, in good form in the league, losing to Brentford. All of a sudden, you look at the league table and now you think, “are Arsenal going to catch them?” (H/T Metro)

Chelsea set to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash

Thomas Tuchel's side will need to quickly overcome their disappointing defeat to Brentford as their next tie is a crunch Champions League match against Real Madrid. The Blues will host the Whites at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Fans and experts are eagerly waiting for this mouth-watering clash as both teams are equally matched with world class players.

Real Madrid will come into the match after a scrappy 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish League. Los Blancos will also look to avenge last season's semi-final exit as it was Thomas Tuchel's side who knocked Madrid out of the UCL last season. The Blues defeated Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals and went on to win the Champions League final by defeating Manchester City 1-0.

