"Are you insane? No chance" - Richarlison says Tottenham players were terrified of mentioning ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's name in front of Antonio Conte

Richarlison has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur players didn't dare mention the name of former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in front of Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

In August's ill-tempered London derby at Stamford Bridge, Harry Kane scored a last-minute equalizer as Tottenham grabbed an undeserved 2-2 draw.

MM @RMA_MM ✞ @afcnick___ Arteta and vlahovic shaking hands after we knock them out of Europa Arteta and vlahovic shaking hands after we knock them out of Europa https://t.co/ls4XajvveT Just remembered that Boehly robbed us of a Tuchel vs Conte rivalry twitter.com/afcnick___/sta… Just remembered that Boehly robbed us of a Tuchel vs Conte rivalry twitter.com/afcnick___/sta…

The game is most remembered for the antics between the managers, as Tuchel and Conte clashed during their post-match handshake. The two gaffers shook each other's hands but refused to let go, and had to be separated by the rest of the staff.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Richarlison recalled the incident as he laughed and stated:

"That was fun, wasn’t it? At the time we were still involved with the game, so we watched what happened between them on video in the dressing room.

"It’s pretty normal in football – things happen between players all the time, so it can happen to the coaches as well. Everyone calms down and moves on. But it was amusing to see that confrontation between the two bosses. Ours isn’t afraid of confrontations, is he?"

The Brazilian was then asked if he and his Tottenham teammates had made a joke out of the situation with the Italian manager, to which he replied:

"Are you insane? No chance, come on! Would you try any jokes? I did not. But these things are positive for football. The supporters love it. It’s a privilege to experience such big games, like Tottenham vs Chelsea, Brazil vs Argentina and Everton vs Liverpool."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 17 - Tottenham’s 17 points from their seven Premier League games this season is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign, level with 2016-17 when they finished as runners-up to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea. Pushing. 17 - Tottenham’s 17 points from their seven Premier League games this season is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign, level with 2016-17 when they finished as runners-up to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea. Pushing. https://t.co/Jm7LMoxWbt

Pundit describes Tottenham's Richarlison as 'unconvincing'

Richarlison scored twice on his Champions League debut, but is yet to open his Tottenham account in the Premier League after six appearances.

Following Spurs' 2-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon last week, former Lilywhites footballer Jason Cundy questioned if the former Everton winger could deliver for a top club. He told TalkSPORT:

“It wasn’t brilliant, but I don’t know how Spurs have lost that game. Trust me, I was delighted as soon as Spurs conceded because there was a little bit of Spursy-ness about that, there was.

"You’ve had a good start to the season result-wise, but performance-wise? Unconvincing. I’ve never come away from a Spurs game and gone ‘wow, they’re going to cause problems.

He added:

“Spurs had half chances. Richarlison is unconvincing. I’m not convinced that he’s the man to get goals. He might have performances, but I’m not convinced that he’ll get goals. He’s not 15-20 goals a season man, he’s not. Tonight, we saw that. We saw that he’s not the man who will dig you out of a situation.

“Harry Kane is the man. He’s still the man. If Kane doesn’t score in games that are tight, where are the goals?”

Tottenham are currently third in the league table with 17 points from seven games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far