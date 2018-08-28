Are Manchester United finished this season?

Disclaimer: From a Man Utd Fan

The legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson when questioned, about the greatest achievement of his career replied by saying, "My greatest challenge is not what's happening at the moment, my greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch. And you can print that."

At the moment Manchester United is the one that appears to be totally knocked off. Mainly because of the football they have started playing. In the past five years, they have been managed by five different managers. Even one of their greatest player ever, Ryan Giggs couldn't help the club recover from one of the worst spells in managerial history by David Moyes. Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the club has gone in a completely different direction. Louis Van Gaal thought that he could help the club reach the top. Instead, all he ended up doing was make the entire back line pass the ball between each other in what appeared to be the worst football ever played by Manchester United. Now, Mourinho is doing the same thing with his defensive style of football and his time might also be coming to an end after a disappointing start to the season They have spent millions on new recruits but they still haven't won the Premier League yet or the Champions League. So who is to blame for this style of football? Is it the managers, their signings, the CEO, or the owners themselves?

On the other hand, City is cruising into another dimension with the arrival of Pep Guardiola. Both the Manchester side now offering contrary styles of play for the footballing audience. A few years ago it used to be the other way around in what appears to be a shift of power and dominance from one Manchester side to the other. Their fiercest rivals Liverpool too are running high after the magical first season of Salah and are already soaring coming into the season.

So one can definitely say that Manchester United are in fact, finished. They are going to be knocked right off their f***ing perch. And you can print that.

However, if you look at things from a different perspective then you might feel that they are still a force to reckon. Interestingly, history suggests to us that in times of adversity, no team comes out stronger than Manchester United. For example, after the Munich disaster, they went on to win the Champions League a few years later. People might think that they have fallen but what they forget is that they are the footballing giants and the bigger you are, the harder you fall. In times of crises, one thing is certain that they will rise again because they always do, no matter what the situation. Maybe with a different manager, new players, new board or whatever may be the hope of sunshine.

Manchester United will rise again, And you can print that.

