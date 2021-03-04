Can Manchester United consider themselves genuine title contenders this season?

Manchester United have been on a downward spiral for a while now. Many would say they are a team going through a rebuilding phase and qualification to the Champions League this season would be a successful campaign.

Manchester United started the season in the worst way possible, languishing at the bottom of the table as other teams like Liverpool and Tottenham led the title race. However, the way they fought back and climbed to the summit of the league sparked genuine talk of a title charge this season.

This ascent was built on a surprising run of away wins in the Premier League. Manchester United often refused to back down even after conceding the first goal in games, registering comeback wins against teams like Southampton, West Ham, and Newcastle.

Man Utd can't break Crystal Palace down ⛔️#CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/YFR2jjSoQH — Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2021

When Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea faltered earlier in the season, United took full advantage of the inefficiency of their adversaries and built a healthy lead over their rivals. They displayed the character title winners are made of. However, that's exactly what Manchester United have been lacking in their recent performances.

There was always the danger that if Manchester City found their groove, it would be a direct title challenge between the two cross-town rivals. The stage was set and then United faltered.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for the Red Devils as they have played out 6 draws in their last 12 Premier League outings. City, on the other hand, have embarked on a relentless march towards the title, registering their 21st consecutive win in all competitions this week.

The Cityzens have built a 14-point lead at the top of the table, which brings back memories of the 2017/18 season when United finished a distant second behind City.

Manchester United cannot blame anyone other than themselves for their embarrassing collapse. The expected goals data shows that United are expected to score an average of 1.8 goals per game, a good chunk of which can also be attributed to their demolitions of Leeds United and Southampton this season.

Meanwhile, City create enough chances to score an average of 2.08 goals per game. However, it is on the other side of the pitch that City's title credentials are apparent as they have conceded just 17 goals in 27 games this season while United have already shipped in 15 more goals than their rivals.

Advertisement

Manchester United have drawn 0-0 in three straight matches for the first time since 2015 under Louis van Gaal 😯 pic.twitter.com/9NKHZi3R7Q — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) March 4, 2021

Of late, Manchester United also seem to lack the belief that they can take a game by the scruff of the neck, which has been evident in their fixtures against their traditional rivals. Many opponents approach a game against United without fear, but with a belief that they are there for the taking.

Manchester United will face their cross-town rivals this weekend

This weekend's Manchester derby seemed like an exciting fixture a few weeks ago when it appeared as though a victory for either side could prove decisive in the title race,

Now, it feels like just another match for City while a defeat for Manchester United could even result in them dropping out of the top four. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to find a solution to his team's struggles in front of goal to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.