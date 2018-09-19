Are Paris Saint-German that bad?

Nab Malek FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 760 // 19 Sep 2018, 23:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

At night to forget for Neymar

The face of Neymar sums up the poor game him and his teammates displayed last night. Liverpool only beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 but the scoreline doesn't explain the whole story. As Liverpool made 17 shots on goal and the Ligue 1 champions only tested Allison's goal nine times.

We may be being a bit harsh on the French capital club, but the amount of talent and ability they fielded last night that performance was not good enough. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar featuring for Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Brazilian was not up to his normal level either as he continuously lost the ball and the recently crowned World Cup winner did not really get the ball, but he did not do enough to get himself into the game.

A team that normally dominates the ball didn't accomplish that last night as they only had 47% possession. The frustrating thing for the PSG fans is that when their team regained the ball they struggled to keep the ball maybe that was due to Liverpool's devastating press.

Liverpool had 13 corners during the whole game it was almost like attack after attack at times for a PSG team who clearly missed there star midfielder Marco Verrati.

Trent Alexander- Arnold was terrific

It is not an excuse to say that it was only a one-off game for Paris. As they were knocked out of the Champions League last year against Real Madrid in a similar fashion. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were at fault as they didn't track back, placing extra pressure on the backline.

There was no sort of press from PSG it was a very surprising and negative performance from them as they just sat back and allowed Liverpool to pass it round them. They were also extremely poor on the counter-attack, it was a very disappointing night for any Paris fans and also for there manager Tuchel. A night to forget for PSG, but one for Liverpool to remember and saviour.