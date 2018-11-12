×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Are Pep Guardiola's Manchester City out of reach for the rest of England?

Rishan Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
53   //    12 Nov 2018, 21:12 IST

fssff

After ruling the world with Barcelona, where he won 14 trophies in four seasons and guiding Bayern Munich to three consecutive Bundesliga titles. It was time for Pep Guardiola to come to England. His critics complained that he had it easy at Barca with a team of Messi, Xavi, Iniesta, Villa, and Puyol, while in Germany, Bayern were always dominant in league with little competition. So a move to England was needed to silence the critics.

Life in England did not begin well for the Catalan. A first season failure in the Premier League, where Manchester City finished third and 15 points behind champions Chelsea, Pep Guardiola had finished a season without a trophy for the first time in his managerial career.

"Pep cannot adapt to the Premier League," "His methods won't work here, he has been exposed" were some of the statements made by rival fans. But fast forward to today, it seems to be quite the opposite.

His records in his second season in the Premier League have been unheard of. City broke 12 team records as they won the league title with five games to spare. They blew the competition away, starting with a 22-game unbeaten run which included 18 consecutive Premier League wins. The first club in England to finish with 100 points and scored 106 goals, breaking Chelsea's record of 103. They went on to score three or more goals in 21 out of 38 games in the league.

Pep Guardiola with Premier League trophy
Pep Guardiola with Premier League trophy

It was a near perfect season for Pep as their Carabao Cup triumph over Arsenal made it a domestic double. Pundits claimed that this team may be the best side ever in Premier League history and a convincing 3-1 victory over Pep's arch-rival Jose Mourinho's Manchester United last night, Manchester is well and indeed Blue now.

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield

And just when it seemed things could not get any better for the new season, Pep has found a way to improve them even further. A 2-0 demolition of Chelsea in the Community Shield final as Pep won his third trophy. The scoreline does not say much about City's dominance in the 90 minutes. They have managed to score five or more in four games so far in the Premier League.

Riyad Mahrez is the only signing for City this season
Riyad Mahrez is the only signing for City this season

The addition of Riyad Mahrez adds a new dimension to their attack. De Bruyne's absence has mattered little as Bernardo Silva has replaced him with ease. Aguero and Gabriel Jesus rotate up front and the defence is looking sharper than ever with Mendy looking fit and healthy.

They may be a league above their rivals as they have collected a total of 32 points out of a possible 36. Wolves were lucky to get away with a point when a goal was awarded to them after a controversial handball. The other draw came against Liverpool at Anfield, where Mahrez missed a penalty towards the end of the match.

Pep has conquered England as nobody has and he may do so for the next five years or so. He has bounced back after a disappointing first season, but there is still one trophy missing in City's cabinet - The UEFA Champions League. City fans may finally have their moment in Europe this year and catch up with the elites of Europe.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Sergio Aguero Bernardo Silva Leisure Reading
Rishan Rai
CONTRIBUTOR
Sports freak. Huge follower of Football, Tennis and Cricket.
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City will win the Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 players who could decide the Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United lost to Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best transfer windows of all time:...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City: Can Pep Guardiola's men own the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
4 Premier League stars who have played under both Pep...
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways from the Manchester derby
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us