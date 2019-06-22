LaLiga: Are Real Madrid going downhill with Galacticos signings, or are they on the right path?

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Luka Jovic

A lot has changed since Real Madrid's last Champions League triumph. Their star man Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus and their three-time UCL winning coach left the helm around the same time. Our best guess is they might have seen the storm coming.

Madrid's worst nightmares were realized when they ended the season with pretty much nothing and a change of management three times. Former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui was short-lived in his tenure, as was the homegrown Santiago Solari. They both failed in their quest to make the team as successful as Zinedine Zidane did.

Eventually, the Frenchman returned, but only to see a shapeless Madrid side losing to every opponent they once would have thought impossible to lose to.

President Florentino Perez might be to blame for his transfer policies, which might have been the reason for the Frenchman leaving the Bernabeu. The president preferred young talents in contrast to Madrid's previous style of signing Galacticos or superstars. But that didn't end well as Madrid lost out in possibly every campaign last season.

Then the savior decided to return to his favorite workplace, and he has been given a huge kitty to spend in the summer transfer window. We have seen that being implemented already; with the likes of Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao greeting the Madrid fans, the kitty seems to have run empty. They must now offload a lot of senior team members to accommodate the new arrivals as well as arrivals that haven't been concluded yet.

Based on the last season, it is easy to say that Madrid are missing their all-time top goal scorer badly and that there is a need for change in every aspect of the club's play. Their defense was shredded to pieces by the likes of Barcelona, Ajax and a lot of other teams. There is seemingly no creativity in the midfield either. The attacking was possibly the weakest last season as they scored record the lowest goals in 10 years.

Goalkeeping is another major aspect when it comes to world-class clubs like Real Madrid. Keylor Navas might not be the biggest name in football but he has been a crucial part of the Madrid squad since his arrival and has helped the club win major trophies during his stay.

Since the arrival of Belgian Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois, Navas has been sidelined and is bound to depart this summer. With no possible second choice goalkeeper, it is going to be hard for Zidane.

Zidane is reportedly planning to sell names like James, Kovacic, Ceballos, Bale and Isco. Some of them might be a good choice for alternate options for Modric and Kroos. Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba are said to be Madrid's next targets but they must offload a lot to make a place for either of them.

The Frenchman supposedly being the first choice of Zidane, Madrid might have to offer a big sum for Pogba because Manchester United will not let him go for less.

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

With the arrival of Mendy in the backline, the youngster Reguilon is bound to look for playtime someplace else. It's not going to be easy competing with the likes of Marcelo or Mendy for first-team chances.

Marcus Llorente leaving for Atletico might leave a gap for defensive midfielders in the team when there is only one in the team, Casemiro. Tactically, Zidane has a mountain to climb to fit all the new styles of football coming into the dressing room as well as keeping them happy.

It is football and it is highly unpredictable. The new season is yet to start and making any assumption would not be wise. We have to wait and see if Zidane is going to make sound progress with the squad or if it is going to be another disappointing season for Los Blancos and a bad end for their favourite coach.