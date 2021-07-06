ARG vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Copa America Match - July 6th, 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Argentina take on Colombia in a semi-final clash at the Estadio Mane Garrincha on Tuesday. Argentina have been impressive this year and will be intent on facing arch-rivals Brazil in the final this weekend.

Colombia have been inconsistent in Copa America 2021 but did manage to trouble Brazil in their group. The Colombians do not have a particularly impressive recent record against Argentina and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been a robust outfit under Lionel Scaloni and hold the upper hand going into this game. La Albiceleste have relied heavily on Lionel Messi this year and will need their talisman to step up again this week.

"A gorgeous strike from a truly wonderful footballer!" 🤩



Lionel Messi scored a goal and provided two assists to help set Argentina up with a Copa America semi-final against Colombia.#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2021

Squads to choose from

Argentina (ARG)

Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Colombia (COL)

David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Aldair Quintana; Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Oscar Murillo, William Tesillo, Stefan Medina, Yairo Moreno, Yerry Mina, Jhon Janer Lucumi; Baldomero Perlaza, Gustavo Cuellar, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Mateus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios; Alfredo Morelos, Duvan Zapata, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Miguel Borja, Rafael Santos Borre, Leandro Campaz

Predicted Playing XIs

Argentina (ARG)

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Alejandro Gomez; Sergio Aguero

Colombia (COL)

David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Match Details

Match: Argentina (ARG) vs Colombia (COL), Copa America 2021 Semifinal match

Date: 7th July 2021 at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Mane Garrincha, Brasilia

PRIMEIRO FINALISTA 🇧🇷



O @CBF_Futebol já está na final da CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica e espera por Argentina 🇦🇷 ou Colômbia 🇨🇴



¡PRIMER FINALISTA! 🇧🇷



Brasil ya está en la final de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica y espera por Argentina 🇦🇷 o Colombia 🇨🇴#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/cDlzWYKe9K — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 6, 2021

Argentina (ARG) vs Colombia (COL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Argentina have one of the most lethal attacking units in South America at the moment and hold a distinct upper hand going into this game. Alejandro Gomez has been impressive for La Albiceleste so far and has a pivotal role to play in this game.

With four goals and four assists in five matches, Lionel Messi has taken Copa America 2021 by storm and is an excellent captaincy choice in this game. Rodrigo De Paul has been a revelation for Argentina and his robust performances have given his captain the freedom he needs to make an impact in the final third.

Colombia have their own attacking spearhead in Duvan Zapata and the Atalanta forward will have to make the most of the chances that come his way this week. Wilmar Barrios and Juan Cuadrado are also important to Colombia's chances of success and have their work cut out for them this week.

The Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 backs Colombia to give Argentina a run for their money on Tuesday.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

David Ospina; Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina; Rodrigo De Paul (VC), Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado; Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Lionel Messi (C)

Captain: Lionel Messi (ARG), Vice-Captain: Rodrigo De Paul (ARG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

David Ospina; Marcos Acuna, Cristian Romero, Yerry Mina, Nahuel Molina; Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria, Juan Cuadrado; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata (VC), Lionel Messi (C)

Captain: Lionel Messi (ARG), Vice-Captain: Duvan Zapata (COL)

