Argentina 1-0 Brazil: 5 talking points as Lionel Messi ends international trophy hunt with Copa America triumph | Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi has finally claimed his first international title as Argentina defeated Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final.

At Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracana Stadium, 7,000 spectators watched on as Argentina claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Brazil to clinch the South American title.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was the center of attraction as he ended his career-long wait for senior international silverware.

Argentina also entered the game on a dire 28-year trophyless run, dating back to 1993, when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Mexico in this very tournament.

In an intensely contested game of football, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria came through in the decisive moment for Argentina, scoring the only goal of the match with a well-timed chip over Ederson in the 22nd minute.

Atletico Madrid full-back Renan Lodi fluffed his clearance from which Rodrigo De Paul played in a well-weighted pass into the path of Di Maria. The 33-year-old took a deft first touch before lobbing Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson.

Brazil threw in the kitchen sink in search of a way back into the game thereon but were rebuffed by a resilient Argentine defense.

At the full-time whistle, the Argentina players and coaching staff rushed to celebrate with Lionel Messi, who has now added the elusive international trophy to his trophy haul in his 10th major international tournament.

With the win, La Albiceleste have now drawn level with Uruguay as the most decorated nation at the Copa America tournament, boasting 15 title wins each. On that note, we look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Rodrigo De Paul stars for Argentina

Argentina v Ecuador: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Rodrigo De Paul has been a constant name in the summer transfer rumor mill after his superb performances in the Italian Serie A with Udinese.

The 27-year-old racked up nine goals and nine assists in 36 league games for Udinese. His sensational display at the center of the park has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

De Paul's call-up to the Argentine national team for the Copa America came as no surprise and he justified it with several dominating and assured performances.

Against Brazil, the Udinese man was evidently Argentina's best player on the pitch. He dictated the pace and tempo in midfield and showed superb energy levels with his relentless defensive runs.

He finished the game with four tackles and a team-high 11 ground duels won, while also providing the game-winning assist.

The 27-year-old has now proven he can perform at the highest level on the biggest stage and time will tell how his future unfolds in the summer window.

#4 Brazil falter in Copa America title defense

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

In a game riddled with fouls and extreme physical tackling, Brazil failed to hit their stride as they were largely disappointing against Argentina.

Brazil came into the tournament as the defending champions but paid the ultimate penalty for their underwhelming display as they failed to really threaten their Argentine counterparts.

With Neymar shouldering most of the side's attacking responsibilities, Brazil failed to create anything meaningful and finished with just two tame shots on target. They found the back of the net shortly after the half-time break, but Richarlison's strike was ruled out after he was adjudged offside.

