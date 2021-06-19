Argentina 1-0 Uruguay: Player Ratings as Guido Rodriguez strike lifts Albiceleste | Copa America 2021

Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0 for their first win at Copa America 2021, with Guido Rodriguez scoring the only goal of the game. With the win, Argentina are now top of the table, with four points from two games.

Guido Rodriguez scored off a header in the 13th minute of the game to secure victory for his side, slamming home Lionel Messi's delicious cross. Argentina could have scored more on the night had it not been for some wasteful finishing in front of goal.

Uruguay, despite having more of the ball, could not create much as they failed to register even one shot on target throughout the game.

The victory extended Argentina's unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 games in a row. They now face Paraguay on Monday, while Uruguay take on Chile.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the game.

Argentina Player Ratings

Lionel Messi

Emiliano Martinez - 7/10

Emiliano Martinez enjoyed a comfortable outing against Uruguay, as he was hardly troubled throughout the game. He was up to the task and did well whenever called upon. He positioned himself well to foil every incoming attack.

Nahuel Molina - 6/10

Nahuel Molina looked unsettled in the back four for most of the game. He was caught off guard on quite a few occasions and failed to move higher up the pitch to provide assistance to Rodrigo de Paul.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Cristian Romero put in a solid performance for Argentina. He formed a formidable partnership with Nicolas Otamendi to deal with the lethal duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Romero's positioning and reading of the situation was top-notch, which did not allow Uruguay any chance down the centre.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7.5/10

Nicolas Otamendi led the backline for Argentina with perfection. The former Manchester City defender won five duels, made three clearances and intercepted the ball thrice against Uruguay.

Marcos Acuna - 8/10

Marcos Acuna put in a solid performance down the left flank. Acuna was astute offensively as well as defensively. He won eight duels, made two clearances, completed two dribbles, intercepted the ball twice and made six recoveries against Uruguay.

Rodrigo de Paul - 8/10

Rodrigo de Paul put in a great performance. The Udinese star was everywhere for Argentina, be it in defence or attack. De Paul orchestrated play for his side in the centre of the park. His short corner kick started the move for Argentina's only goal of the game.

Guido Rodriguez - 8/10

Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game. The 27-year-old headed in a perfect cross from Messi to grab all three points for his side. Rodriguez made his presence felt in the centre, as Rodrigo Bentancur found no way past him. He won three tackles, made four clearances, won seven duels and made four recoveries throughout the game.

Giovani Lo Celso - 7/10

Giovani Lo Celso had a decent game for Argentina. The Tottenham midfielder linked up well with Messi in the opening half and was a vital link in Argentina's transition from defence to attack.

Lionel Messi - 9.5/10

Lionel Messi came up big for Argentina yet again. La Pulga was at his absolute best against Uruguay. Messi set up Rodriguez with an inch-perfect cross for Argentina's winning goal. The Barcelona ace tormented the opposition backline with his brilliance. He successfully completed nine dribbles, created five chances and won 15 duels during the game.

Lautaro Martinez - 5.5/10

Lautaro Martinez completely misfired against Uruguay. The Inter Milan starlet failed to leave his mark on the game. Martinez missed a couple of great chances to put the game to bed for Argentina, as his finishing let him down.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 7/10

Nicolas Gonzalez was impressive for Argentina. The 23-year-old was especially magnificent in the opening half, as he flew down the wings and broke through Uruguay's defensive structure at will.

Ratings of Argentina substitutes:

Exequiel Palacios - 6.5/10

Palacios came on for Lo Celso in the 52nd minute of the game. He brought some tranquillity to the centre but was a downgrade for Lo Celso in terms of his attacking output.

Joaquin Correa - 6/10

Joaquin Correa came on to replace Lautaro Martinez. The 26-year-old provided energy moving higher up the pitch and got into great positions but failed to capitalise on his chances.

Angel di Maria - 6.5/10

Angel di Maria made a couple of great runs but unfortunately could not produce the end result against Uruguay. The Paris Saint-Germain winger kept the opposition busy, engaging well with them and kept the ball away from Argentina's goal.

German Pezzella - N/A

German Pezzella came on too late to earn a rating.

