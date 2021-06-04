Argentina 1-1 Chile: Watch goals and highlights as Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez score in hard-fought draw

Argentina and Chile played out a 1-1 draw with goals from Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez canceling each other out. The result sees Argentina in second position in the World Cup qualifying table with 11 points in 5 games.

Chile, on the other hand, are in 7th position with 5 points in 5 games and will need to start picking up a few victories in their upcoming matches.

In what was a rusty display from both teams, Argentina looked more dominant in the opening stages of the game and got the perfect opportunity to take the lead in the 24th minute when they were awarded a penalty. VAR adjudged it to be a foul by Maripan on Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi made no mistake from the spot as he coolly dispatched the penalty.

Chile soon equalized through Alexis Sanchez, who was in the right place at the right time to tap in Gary Medel's cut back. Argentina pushed and probed until the final stages, but an inspired display from Claudio Bravo ensured the visitors walked away with a point from this game.

Argentina and Lionel Messi will need to be at their best to win Copa America 2021

Argentina v Chile - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Argentina will need to put up a much more coherent display in the Copa America 2021 tournament if Lionel Messi is to win his first major international trophy. While the Argentine maestro was at his imperious best throughout the match, he was offered very little support from his teammates.

With the likes of Sergio Aguero and Emi Buendia available for Copa America, Lionel Scaloni might have to rejig his forward line if they are to pose more of a threat in the upcoming matches.

The midfield, other than the impressive Rodrigo de Paul, lacked any forward thrust and it will be interesting to see how Argentina manage their shortcomings in the next few days.

