Argentina 3-0 Croatia: 5 Hits and Flops as Messi and Alvarez tear the Croatian defense apart with class | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will face the winner of the second one between Morocco and France.

La Albiceleste defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in the quarter-finals as the game ended 2-2 following extra time. They did well to hold on after Oranje scored twice in the second half of regular time which forced an extension to the game. However, they will be wary of a well-drilled opponent in Croatia.

The Vatreni, on the other hand, pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far as they eliminated Brazil 4-2 on penalties. Bruno Petkovic was the hero in that game as he equalized to make it 1-1 in the 117th minute. They were looking to put in a similar performance against another South American favorite.

433 @433



Luka Modrić made his debut for Croatia



Leo Messi scored his first goal for Argentina



years later, they meet in the WC semis In 2006, Argentina faced Croatia in a friendly ⚔️Luka Modrić made his debut for CroatiaLeo Messi scored his first goal for Argentinayears later, they meet in the WC semis In 2006, Argentina faced Croatia in a friendly ⚔️🇭🇷 Luka Modrić made his debut for Croatia🇦🇷 Leo Messi scored his first goal for Argentina 1️⃣6️⃣ years later, they meet in the WC semis 😲 https://t.co/Pnn8Z0gcuM

Croatia made a lovely start to the game as they controlled the midfield areas with their passing and movement. Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric looked sharp in the first half as they passed the ball with authority and precision. However, their dominance was put to an abrupt end as Dominik Livakovic brought Julian Alvarez down in the box and conceded a penalty.

Lionel Messi stepped up and scored from the spot to make it 1-0 to Argentina after 34 minutes. Croatia's troubles worsened just five minutes later as Alvarez sliced through their defence. He got lucky twice as the ball bounced back to him but kept his cool and slotted the ball into the net to make it 2-0 after 39 minutes. Argentina led Croatia by two goals at the break.

Croatia made two changes at the break as Mislav Orsic and Nikola Vlasic came on in the hope to shake things up for the Vatreni. They were forced to make a third change shortly after as Marcelo Brozovic was forced off with an injury. The game entered a tight phase for a while but Argentina broke the shackles and scored their third goal.

Lionel Messi put Josko Gvardiol in a spin-cycle as he made his way into the box before laying the ball off to Alvarez, who scored his second of the game. Both teams made multiple changes following the goal but the scoreline remained the same. Argentina secured a 3-0 win over Croatia to advance to the World Cup Final.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hits - Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic

Croatia's midfield duo were lively throughout their time on the pitch and looked to make things happen for their side. They both passed the ball around effectively and moved through tight spaces using their agility.

Modric completed 67 passes with 86% accuracy, including two passes, one accurate cross, and two accurate long balls. He also won seven of his eight duels, making two clearances and two tackles.

Kovacic played three key passes and two accurate long balls. He also won nine of his 14 duels and made three tackles.

#4. Flop - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister was the only underperformer in an otherwise spotless performance by La Albiceleste. He did well to earn a couple of free-kicks and got into good attacking positions. However, he missed both the chances that came his way, which, on another day, he would have converted with ease. He rushed into the shot for a second chance, which should have been a sure-shot goal.

#3. Hit - Lionel Messi

Messi put in a vintage performance as he carved open Croatia's defense with his slick movement and smart passing. He also banished the demons of missed penalties as he converted from the spot to put his side ahead after 34 minutes. Messi also provided a lovely assist for Alvarez after a brilliant weaving run into the box.

Messi had 63 touches of the ball and played two key passes, one accurate cross, and two accurate long balls. He won six duels and also completed five of his seven dribbles. He has had an incredible year with Argentina, scoring 16 goals in 2022, making it his best-ever calendar year for his country.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe



🗓️ -

2005 - 0

2006 - 2

2007 - 6

2008 - 2

2009 - 3

2010 - 2

2011 - 4

2012 - 12

2013 - 6

2014 - 8

2015 - 4

2016 - 8

2017 - 4

2018 - 4

2019 - 5

2020 - 1

2021 - 9

2022 - 16 16 - Lionel Messi has scored 16 goals for Argentina in 2022, more than he's netted in any other year. Icon.🗓️ -2005 - 02006 - 22007 - 62008 - 22009 - 32010 - 22011 - 42012 - 122013 - 62014 - 82015 - 42016 - 82017 - 42018 - 42019 - 52020 - 12021 - 92022 - 16 16 - Lionel Messi has scored 16 goals for Argentina in 2022, more than he's netted in any other year. Icon.🗓️ - ⚽️2005 - 02006 - 22007 - 62008 - 22009 - 32010 - 22011 - 42012 - 122013 - 62014 - 82015 - 42016 - 82017 - 42018 - 42019 - 52020 - 12021 - 92022 - 16 https://t.co/WOLjytWAIL

#2. Flop - Dominik Livakovic

Livakovic made a rushed charge towards Julian Alvarez, who broke through Croatia's defense and was through on goal. However, he missed the ball as Alvarez dinked it over his head, but took the attacker out with his trailing leg. Many would argue that it was the forward who barged into him but the referee thought otherwise. Argentina were awarded a penalty and Messi scored.

#1. Hit - Julian Alvarez

Alvarez was the star for Argentina once again as he netted his second brace of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Those were also his only attempts of the game, making it a perfect outing for the youngster. He also played two accurate long balls and made one tackle.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



A stunning, driving run from Julian Alvarez and the finish to boot from a delightful Argentina counter-attack. What. A. Goal.A stunning, driving run from Julian Alvarez and the finish to boot from a delightful Argentina counter-attack. What. A. Goal.🇦🇷 A stunning, driving run from Julian Alvarez and the finish to boot from a delightful Argentina counter-attack.🔥 https://t.co/s228axSkqo

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : What will be the fixture for FIFA WC 2022 Final? Argentina vs France France vs Croatia Argentina vs Morocco Morocco vs Croatia 1276 votes