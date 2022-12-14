Argentina 3-0 Croatia: 5 talking points as Messi and Alvarez take La Abliceleste within touching distance of Promised Land | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina are one step closer to making their long-cherished dream a reality. On Tuesday (13 December), they rode a Julian Alvarez brace and a Lionel Messi masterclass to defeat Croatia and seal another World Cup final appearance.

It was the clash of two of two aging magicians entering the twilights of their giddy careers as Messi's Argentina took on Luka Modric's Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the first semi-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina had begun the World Cup in the most inasuspicious of circumstances, having been shocked by Saudi Arabia, but had turned the campaign around with both grit and class.

2018 finalists Croatia had never found fluency, but soldiered through to the last four on the back of a series of heroic performances by their rear guard and midfield despite winning just one game outright, that too against outsiders Canada.

And this semi-final clash began with that triumvirate at the center of the park, as Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic kept the ball with some nifty passing and pushed the Argentines back.

But chances were at a premium, with Ivan Perisic, who has also had a great tournament, cutting in from the left and shooting over the bar, coming closest to scoring for the Vatreni (31').

Immediately after, the Albiceleste launched a rare counter as Modric was dispossessed and Enzo Fernandes floated in a ball into the box with Julian Alvarez having acres of space to run in to. One of Croatia's heroes, Dominik Livakovic in goal, rushed out as Alvarez's weak chip was cleared off the line.

But the referee immediately pointed to the spot, with Alvarez having run into the 'keeper. A harsh penalty and a yellow for the goalie in red-hot form.

Up-stepped the maestro and blasted it high past Livakovic to the latter's left who dived the right way but was beaten by power and accuracy. Argentina were 1-0 up (34').

It took just five minutes for the two-time world champions to double their lead. Again on a quick break from a failed Croatian short corner, Messi was clanged into by his man, but Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez took over the ball and began charging at the goal with a fresh directness.

Twice the Croats had the chance to clear the ball, as Josip Juranovic and Josko Gvardiol both fluffed their lines. Their weak attempts both to hack the ball away fell to Alvarez who got one-on-one with the 'keeper and the slotted it home past him (39').

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic had to bring on forwards, as Nikola Vlasic anf Bruno Petkovic were inserted into the game.

But the Croats have struggled for goals and fluency in this Cup, and their best chances to pull one back fell to center-back Dejan Lovren. His header from a free-kick and bizarre miss from 10 yards out from a flicked-on corner late in the piece not good enough. They also had a couple of long-range attempts that were more hit and hope than anything else.

As spaces opened up at the other end, Argentina threatened to add to their tally. Messi played a great give and go on the left side but his weak shot was saved by Livakovic.

However, Argentina's third was inexorable, and it was their 35-year-old GOAT who provided it with some characteristic sprinkling of stardust.

Messi received the ball on the right flank near the center circle with Gvardiol tight on him.

But he somehow turned the young defender and then ran to the touchline. The Leipzig man had caught up to La Pulga by then, but he was once again dodged past with a piece of silken skil; a turn towards his own goal and then a change of directions with a quick drop of the shoulders.

Leo then squared it low to Alvarez. The unmarked striker shot past a hapless Livakovic (69').

That was game set and match. Argentina will now await the winner of France and Morocco for the grand showdown on Sunday at the same venue.

Can their adversaries on final night snatch away from the brilliant Messi and his determined supporting cast the World Cup that looks like his destiny? We will find out late on Sunday. On that note, here are the talking points from the first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup.

#5 Messi reaches 11 World Cup goals, overtakes Gabriel Batistuta

Before this edition, Lionel Messi had not scored in a World Cup knockout game. By netting against Australia in the second round, he took care of that ignominous stat. And by converting his penalty and notching up his fifth of the campaign, he overtook Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's all-time leading scorer at the Mundial.

This was the magic man's 11th goal at the Cup.

#4 Argentina maintain 100 per cent World Cup semi-final record

This was La Albiceleste's fifth World Cup semi-final. Amazingly, they have never lost a single one of these ties going back to the inaugural World Cup in 1930. Argentina had beaten the Netherlands in 2014 to make their last final in Brazil.

And now in 2022, the Copa America holders have won another semi-final to make their sixth World Cup final.

#3 Much-vaunted Croat defense falters under the glare of the spotlights

One only had good things to say about the brilliant Croatian defense in this World Cup. The work done by the magnificent Gvardiol and the steady Lovren at the heart of the backline was complemented by Sosa and Juranovic in the fullback positions. They also had a marvelous last line of defense in 'keeper Livakovic.

The Croatians had frustrated the might of Brazil till deep into the first half extra-time before Naymar tricked his way through for a worldie.

They had also shut out Belgium in the group stages and prevailed in penalty shootouts in their last two rounds.

But in the semi-final against Argentina, Gvardiol seemed prone to errors, his youth probably getting the better of him.

They left Alvarez free down the center for the penalty and both Juranovic and Gvardiol made errors for the second. Messi later got the better of the latter for the third.

#2 Alvarez scores brace, Scaloni gets his tactics right

Julian Alvarez has made this World Cup his own in his own right. His two goals on the night were both classic striker's finishes and he has now made it four strikes in 2022 FIFA World Cup, emerging as the perfect foil to Messi.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni let Croatia keep the ball in midfield, staying wary of their threat down the wing. This worked in Argentina's favor as the Croatians clearly prefer to sit back in a mid block. By getting so much of the ball, they fell for the counter-attack trap.

#1 Last bow for the other LM 10?

This was the battle of two LM10s, lest we forget. And former Ballon d'Or and 2018 Golden Ball winner Luka Modric had a wonderful World Cup again. His tireless work and metronomic passing took an above-average side beyond their potential again. Finalists last time, the small nation of four million made it to the last four this time, thanks in no small measure to the other LM 10.

It wasn't his night against Argentina, though, and when Luka was taken off late in the game, he probably made his last bow in a Croat shirt in a game of real significance. We will probably see him in the third/fourth playoff on Saturday, but we all know it isn't the same thing. A staid end to one of the greatest international careers in all probability.

