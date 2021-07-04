Argentina 3-0 Ecuador: 5 Talking points as Lionel Messi runs the show to take Argentina to the semifinals | Copa America 2021

Argentina eased past Ecuador in the Copa America 2021 quarter-final fixture, as goals from Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Rodrigo De Paul helped them to an impressive 3-0 win. Messi picked up the assists for the first two goals before finally finding the back of the net himself in injury time.

Messi hit the inside of the post in the 22nd minute after a wayward backpass fell kindly for him and in the first half Argentina seemed in control of the game. Just moments later Ecuador had a go at goal but Emiliano Martinez made a fine save from Mendez's volley.

Chances kept coming for Argentina and they finally made one count in the 40th minute. After Hernán Galíndez came off his line and tackled Nico Gonzalez, the free ball was picked up by Messi, who crossed it into the box for De Paul - leaving him with an easy tap-in to take the lead on the night.

After conceding the opener, Galindez produced a remarkable double save from a set piece. Enner Valencia wasted a golden opportunity to equalize in injury time but he completely mistimed his header. Argentina headed into the second half with the lead but Lionel Scaloni made a couple of changes, bringing in Angel Di Maria and Guido Rodriguez.

The second half saw a lot of unnecessary challenges which disrupted the flow of the game, though quite a few chances were gifted to both teams. It wasn't until the 84th minute that Argentina had their second goal, courtesy of a defensive error from Ecuador. Messi picked up his second assist of the game as he helped Martinez score a simple goal.

in the 88th minute substitute, Di Maria drew a foul just outside the box for which Pierro Hincapie was sent off after a video check. A free-kick was awarded right on the edge of the box and Messi curled in the third goal of the game.

Argentina looked very confident against Ecuador and have now booked a date against Colombia for the semifinals. As Messi's brilliance takes Argentina into the last four, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Argentina score in the first half to take the lead yet again

Argentina v Ecuador: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Argentina has made a habit of scoring early goals at Copa America this year and although they were made to wait 40 minutes for their opener, they found themselves leading in a competitive fixture yet again inside the first 45 minutes.

De Paul's goal marked the 11th consecutive game in which La Albiceleste had scored before the half-time whistle. They had less possession than Ecuador but managed to record eight shots on target.

11 - Argentina have scored in the first half for the 11th consecutive game: their longest sequence scoring in the first 45 minutes since at least 2011. Predators. pic.twitter.com/auxy2kcddK — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 4, 2021

Their tendency to score early could be a crucial factor in the semifinals against Colombia. In any high-pressure game, scoring first gives a huge psychological advantage.

#4 A third clean sheet for Argentina at Copa America

Argentina v Ecuador: Quarterfinals - Copa America Brazil 2021

Argentina have been shaky at times in the ongoing competition but they have managed to put in great performances defensively. They have conceded just two goals in five outings.

In terms of defensive records, they are currently matched with Brazil, who also have three clean sheets and conceded two goals so far.

Emiliano Martinez made a couple of smart saves tonight and ensured that Argentina's exploits in front of goal weren't undone by a nervy defense.

