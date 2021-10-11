Argentina 3-0 Uruguay: 5 talking points as Lionel Messi-inspired Albiceleste cruise past hapless visitors | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina cruised past Uruguay 3-0 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier clash.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez secured all three points for the Copa America champions. La Albiceleste returned to winning ways following a goalless draw against Paraguay last week.

Lionel Scaloni's men saw some good chances go to waste in the first half hour. However, quickfire goals from Messi and De Paul towards the end of the opening stanza put Argentina firmly in the driving seat.

Then, in the 67th minute, Lautaro Martinez joined the act with a simple finish at the near post, putting the tie beyond Uruguay's reach.

Despite a number of positive changes by Oscar Tabarez, the Celeste failed to get anything meaningful going in attack. Prolific marksman Luis Suarez was also guilty of missing two good chances early on.

The defeat was Uruguay's third of the campaign. Having drawn against Colombia last week as well, Tabarez's men have dropped to fourth in the standings with 16 points, six behind Argentina in second.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#1 Uruguay blown away by 'Messi Magic'

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal against Uruguay.

Like a quintessential big-game player, Lionel Messi inspired his side to a huge victory in another top-billing qualifying clash. He was the source of most of their chances on the night and started the onslaught with a really amusing goal too.

The PSG ace looped a cross inside the area, supposedly for Martinez to latch onto. But it took a bounce and calmly rolled into the back of the net, evading the Inter Milan striker as well as Diego Godin. It even caught Uruguayan custodian Fernando Muslera off-guard.

Goal @goal Lionel Messi has scored his 80th goal for Argentina 🎯 Lionel Messi has scored his 80th goal for Argentina 🎯 https://t.co/ng2cTwLLFh

The goal came in unusual circumstances, with Messi laughing it off as he wheeled away in celebration. Argentina didn't mind as they were finally in front and never conceded the momentum going forward.

La Pulga, too, never looked back, lifting the Copa America champions with his playmaking wizardry. He laid out three key passes and created one big chance in the match.

Uruguay simply had no answer to Messi's magic on the night.

#2 Uruguay hopelessly exposed at the back by Argentina

Uruguay were shambolic defensively against Argentina. Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's opener.

All three goals Uruguay conceded today were a result of sloppy defending. It was totally uncharacteristic of a side that has built much of their success in the last decade on a stoic backline.

Messi's goal was the most amusing of them all and was just the start. A failed clearance from the Argentine captain's cross soon after the opener saw the ball fall into the path of De Paul. The midfielder made no mistake from 15 yards to put his side 2-0 up.

The Celeste were just all over the place for both goals but the worst was yet to come in the second-half. Lautaro Martinez, who missed about three chances in the opening stanza, was completely unmarked on the right when Giovani Lo Celso's pass came in. He then slammed it home for Argentina's third.

Uruguay's poor man-marking for that one was shocking. But then again, the nature of all three of Argentina's goals tonight demonstrated a lack of defensive solidity in the side.

