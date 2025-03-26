Argentina 4-1 Brazil: Five talking points as World Champions batter rivals in Lionel Messi's absence

Argentina trounced Brazil without Lionel Messi to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The World Champions were head and shoulders above their opponents, who struggled to create against their South American rivals.

Ad

A clash between O Selecao and La Albiceleste is always a talking point on its own merit, with the two teams being the most decorated sides on their continent and with few peers in the world. Five talking points that emerged from the game are:

5. No Lionel Messi, No Problem

Lionel Messi has been a vital part of Argentina's setup for the last two decades, and team followers will dread the day he retires from the international game. However, against Brazil, the World Champions swaggered to a comfortable victory in a match expected to be close.

Ad

Trending

Stars like Enzo Fernandez, Alexis MacAllister, and Julian Alvarez gave La Albiceleste total dominance statistically and even via the eye test. The World Cup holders will be pleased with their performance and look to build on their victory in future games.

4. Vinicius Jr and Raphinha fail to inspire

While Lionel Messi was unavailable for the match, two of the three superstar players fans hoped to see in the game played but failed to perform suitably for their nation. Vinicius Jr and Raphinha are enjoying fantastic club campaigns. They are both in the running for the Ballon d'Or awards in October, but they did not look it against Argentina.

Ad

The Brazilians failed to inspire their nation on the pitch, combining to help their country manage just one shot on target, a self-created goal from Matheus Cunha, in the game.

3. Enzo Fernandez's magical performance

In Lionel Messi's absence, Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez stepped up and put himself forward to weave the magic in the clash between Brazil and Argentina. The midfielder played a more advanced role and excelled for his country against their rivals, bagging a goal and an assist.

Ad

Fernandez hardly set a foot wrong in the game, creating two chances, winning four free kicks, and completing 92% of his 51 passes outside his exploits between the posts.

2. Brazil's shocking defending and control of the midfield

The Brazilian contingent must be thankful Lionel Messi was unavailable for Argentina in their clash after they performed poorly in the World Cup qualifier. The 2002 World Cup winners were shocking against their rivals, and the Argentine maestro's mercurial ability could have spelled disaster for Dorival Junior's side.

Ad

O Selecao won just 58% of their tackles and completed 373 passes in the game. The Samba boys must improve on this performance if they hope to make an impact at the upcoming World Cup and end their 24-year wait for the trophy.

1. Lionel Messi set for fairytale ending

At 37, Lionel Messi is at the twilight of his magical career and is likely playing in his final games. With all roads leading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the Mercurial magician looks set to bow out with the most prestigious trophy in his arms.

The Argentina team showed against Brazil that they do not need the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to beat highly ranked opponents. The legend will now be focused on staying fit and joining his nation in their quest to pull off the first World Cup defense in the modern era in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback