Argentina FA confirm failed move for Premier League manager

Argentina may just fade from relevance from the international footballing circuit in the years to come. With there being a shortage of young talent and with the old guard failing to inspire confidence, Argentina's glory days may very well be behind them.

But that's not if the Argentinian football association has anything to say about. They are reportedly pulling out all stops to ensure that the past glory is restored.

According to The Sun via TyC Sports, Argentine FA chief Claudio Tapia admitted that they made their ambitions known by enquiring about Pep Guardiola's availability in order for him to take over the Argentine national team.

Unfortunately, they were put off by Guardiola's wages.

Claudio Tapia said,

"We enquired, it was a possibility, but we enquired. You have to have a big wallet, a large backing.

"It's a lot [Guardiola's salary] and we have to get loans for everything. We made consultations but it is very difficult, I am telling you the truth.

"We made an enquiry but we did not think it was so much. We tried to speak, but he stayed there."

Argentina are without a manager right now. Jorge Sampaoli's contract ran out in July and the Argentine FA wasn't keen on extending his stay.

The South Americans put on a dismal show at the World Cup 2018 held in Russia. After drawing to Iceland in their first match, they surrendered to Croatia in the subsequent one. When all hope seemed to be lost, Lionel Messi came to the rescue and schlepped Argentina to the knockout stages.

Thanks to some good fortune, Argentina played out a high scoring match against France which ended in France's favour 4-3.

Argentina FA's move for Pep Guardiola was also buoyed by the fact that he shares a great relationship with Messi from their time together at Barcelona.

Anyhow, Pep is contracted to City till 2021.