Argentina vs Brazil - Combined XI | Copa America 2021 

South American giants Brazil and Argentina will lock horns in a blockbuster Copa America 2021 final on Saturday.

While holders Brazil will look to successfully defend their title, Argentina would hope to move on from past failures and end their long trophy drought spanning almost three decades.

This could also be the last time Lionel Messi, 34, pulls the strings for Argentina at the Copa America. If that's indeed the case, bowing out with a winner's medal would be a dream proposition for him.

Both teams have been impressive in the tournament so far. La Albiceleste have rode on their captain Messi's brilliance, while the Selecao have benefitted from the exploits of an in-form Neymar.

The reunion of the two friends, albeit on opposite sides of the field, is one fans are eagerly waiting for. However, it would be unfair to disregard many other quality players in the two teams, making the final all the more exciting.

This will the first competitive meeting between the two rivals since the Copa America 2019 semi-final, which Brazil won 2-0.

Argentina will hope to end their long title drought by winning their first title in 28 years, which should make for a great spectacle. On that note, let's take a look at how the two Latin American behemoths would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Martinez saved three penalties against Colombia in the shootout.

It's a tough choice between Ederson Moraes and Emiliano Martinez. The former has been fine form between the sticks for holders Brazil, registering three clean sheets in as many games. But Martinez has made the bigger impact at the tournament, which is why the Argentina keeper gets the nod.

The former Arsenal custodian has produced numerous incredible saves, including a few in the tense penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the semi-final. Martinez is widely seen as Lionel Scaloni's most valuable player in the squad after Lionel Messi.

Martinez will have his task cut out in the final against the free-scoring Brazilians, though.

