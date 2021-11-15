Argentina vs Brazil - Combined XI of Superclasico de las Americas | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

South American giants Argentina and Brazil will square off in San Juan on Tuesday in a blockbuster 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The Seleccao booked their place at the Qatar showpiece following a 1-0 defeat of Colombia last week.

They've cruised through the campaign so far with a near-perfect record, winning 11 of 12 games, and accumulating 34 points from a possible 36. Argentina, meanwhile, are the only other side with an unbeaten record in the qualifiers in the CONMEBOL zone.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Argentina are set to play Brazil at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. dlvr.it/SCVM2p Argentina are set to play Brazil at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. dlvr.it/SCVM2p

Trailing their arch-rivals by six points, the reigning Copa America champions can also book their post in Qatar with a victory in this match. Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at how the Superclasico rivals would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Brazil)

Ederson is likely to start ahead of Alisson for Brazil on Tuesday.

This was arguably the most difficult position to choose from, with three world-class goalkeepers in the fray. Argentina have a new talisman, Emiliano Martinez, who has shone brightly for them lately, while Brazil have two of the world's best in Alisson and Ederson.

However, we've opted to go with the Manchester City star for his unreal consistency and the fact that Seleccao manager Tite trusts him more in the big games.

Star Sports Football @StarFootball Your team has conceded a last-minute penalty that decides the match 🤕 - and you have two 🇧🇷 shot-stoppers at your disposal!



Alisson or Ederson - who would YOU pick? 🤔 Your team has conceded a last-minute penalty that decides the match 🤕 - and you have two 🇧🇷 shot-stoppers at your disposal!Alisson or Ederson - who would YOU pick? 🤔 https://t.co/tyOV50L6Ml

An agile, commanding and physically imposing goalkeeper who can make eye-catching reflex saves, Ederson is a reliable figure in goal. He's quick to rush off his line in moments of danger, and often functions as a sweeper-keeper.

