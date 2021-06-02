Argentina vs Chile prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Argentina are set to play host to Chile at the Estadio Unico Madre de Cities on Thursday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Argentina come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Ricardo Gareca's Peru last November in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. First-half goals from Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez and Inter Milan striker Lautar Martinez ensured victory for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina.

Chile, on the other hand, beat Cesar Farias' Bolivia 2-1 in March in an international friendly game. First-half goals from veteran Palestino attacker Luis Antonio Jimenez and Leon winger Jean Meneses sealed the deal for Martin Lasarte's Chile. Cruzeiro striker Marcelo Moreno scored the consolation goal for Bolivia.

Argentina vs Chile Head-to-Head

In 92 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 61 games, lost eight and drawn 23.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas (Chile) and Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) were unable to find the net.

Argentina form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Chile form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Argentina vs Chile Team News

Argentina

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has named a strong squad. The Paris Saint-Germain duo of Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and the Ajax defensive pair of Nicolas Tagliafico and Lisandro Martinez have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Atalanta centre-backs Jose Luis Palomino and Cristian Romero, Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina, Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia and River Plate forward Julian Alvarez.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

#EliminatoriasQatar2022 El entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la lista de convocados del exterior para la doble fecha ante @LaRoja 🇨🇱 y @FCFSeleccionCol 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/RRlDJtjNEE — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) May 16, 2021

Chile

Meanwhile, Chile manager Martin Lasarte will be unable to call upon the services of Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Bologna centre-back Gary Medel, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz and Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez have all been included.

Huachipato goalkeeper Gabriel Castellon, Universidad Catolica midfielder Juan Leiva and Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton could all earn their debut caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Arturo Vidal

Argentina vs Chile Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

Chile Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena, Charles Aranguiz, Erick Pulgar, Fabian Orellana, Cesar Pinares, Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

Argentina vs Chile Prediction

Argentina have an incredible assortment of attacking talent to choose from, so much so that the likes of Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala have not been called up. All eyes will be on superstar attacker Lionel Messi.

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



For Argentina, Lionel Messi has assisted Sergio Aguero for nine goals.



Besties 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qE3wo6zFxj — Goal (@goal) May 31, 2021

Chile, on the other hand, will certainly miss star midfielder Arturo Vidal. In his absence the likes of Charles Aranguiz and Erick Pulgar will have to step up, while experienced forwards Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas could prove to be crucial as well.

A close match is on the cards, but Argentina should edge past Chile.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Chile

