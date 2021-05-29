With the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea just a few hours away, the excitement is palpable.

Regarded as the premier club competition in Europe, the Champions League is the biggest stage of them all. The best players in the world showcase their talent and ability in the Champions League, and the biggest clubs in the world aim to play in the tournament on a consistent basis.

Greatest Champions League XI of all time

Certain players have made their legacy after some stunning performances in Europe's premier club competition. It is hard to pick the greatest UEFA Champions League XI of all time, but without further ado here it is.

Goalkeeper - Iker Casillas

Spain v Bosnia - International Friendly

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Iker Casillas has a legacy and a trophy cabinet that speak for themselves.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Saint Iker, as he is popularly known, made 725 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. Casillas was a constant presence in the Real Madrid backline, with his composure, concentration and athleticism endearing him to fans and critics alike.

Casillas won three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and joined Porto in 2015, where he spent another five seasons. The Spain international holds the record for most consecutive seasons played in the Champions League, as well as the most appearances in the competition.

