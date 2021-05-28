5 best sporting directors in world football at the moment (2021)

Modern football has seen the emergence and the rising importance of sporting directors. Mostly responsible for player recruitment and sales, sporting directors are key personnel in the running of clubs, especially in recent times.

More and more clubs across Europe now prefer to have a sporting director at the helm, taking care of transfers rather than placing that burden on the manager. Sporting directors are expected to work closely with their managers and identify the players best suited for their teams.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best sporting directors in football at the moment.

#5 Marina Granovskaia (Chelsea)

Chelsea sporting director Marinna Granovskaia

Chelsea's transfer policy in recent years has been highly appreciated, and much of that is down to their sporting director Marina Granovskaia.

Dubbed the 'Iron Lady', Granovskaia runs a tight ship at Chelsea, whose owner Roman Abramovich doesn't hesitate to spend big in order to sign the best players. Yet under Granovskaia, there is a rhythm to the chaos. Chelsea have been shrewd in the transfer market of late, and most of their acquisitions have proved to be worth the money.

Apart from signing new players, Granovskaia deserves praise for moving players on for a good transfer fee. Brazilian midfielder Oscar cost Shanghai Port £54 million in 2017, while the likes of Alvaro Morata, Nemanja Matic and Diego Costa have been sold for big money as well.

Chelsea's transfer window last summer was scrutinised heavily. They spent in excess of £200 million to sign players like Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. Granovskaia was involved in much of the transfer activity, so Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will rely on her to produce another excellent transfer business once again this summer.

#4 Ralf Rangnick (unemployed)

Ralf Rangnick

The Red Bull group of clubs have enjoyed a tremendous rise in recent times, especially Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. Ralf Rangnick has arguably been the most important person responsible for their transformation.

The 62-year-old, who is regarded as one of the key figures in the game, has heavily influenced many modern coaches. Rangnick has played a role in the development of Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann, among others.

The German enjoyed coaching stints with Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke and Hoffenheim before joining RB Leipzig as their manager in 2015.

Red Bull's deep pockets combined with Rangnick's ability to identify talent proved to be a potent combination as the veteran became the head of sport and development at Red Bull GmbH.

The likes of Timo Werner, Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano and Emil Forsberg were all signed after Rangnick's approval. He left his role at Red Bull in 2020 and has since been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Manchester United.

