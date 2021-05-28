UEFA Euro 2020: 5 biggest stars left out of England's provisional squad

With UEFA Euro 2020 around the corner, the participating nations are starting to release the squad list for the tournament with England having one of the most complete squads.

The much-anticipated England squad was recently announced by manager Gareth Southgate. 33 players have been named in the provisional squad, with seven players set to miss out on Euro 2020.

There have been some controversial calls by Southgate, but given England's talent pool that is not a big surprise. There was always going to be criticism aimed at Southgate given England's strength and depth.

We look at the 5 biggest stars left out of England's provisional squad for Euro 2020.

#5 Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa enjoyed a good first-half of the 2020/21 season, with Dean Smith's men tailing off as the season progressed.

But two players stood out for Aston Villa throughout the campaign. Jack Grealish and centre-back Ezri Konsa were the star performers for the Villans, and Konsa was one of the best centre-backs in the league this season. The 23-year old, who joined Aston Villa from Brentford for £12 million in 2019, formed a strong defensive partnership with Tyrone Mings for his club. While Mings has been named in the Euro 2020 provisional squad, Konsa misses out.

Konsa can operate as a right-back if needed as well, and made 36 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season, scoring two goals. The former Charlton Athletic man has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool recently and could have been a good backup centre-back for England at Euro 2020.

#4 Danny Ings (Southampton)

Southampton v Manchester City - Premier League

Danny Ings has been Southampton's star player since joining the club in 2018 from Liverpool.

The striker has been in excellent form for the Saints since his arrival. Last season Ings scored 22 league goals for Southampton and has fitted in perfectly at the club under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

He would surely have been in the squad for Euro 2020 had the tournament been held last year. This season Ings made 29 Premier League appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists for a struggling Southampton side.

The 28-year old has been linked with a plethora of top clubs as a result of his performances. Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all said to be interested in his services. Ings could have been a useful player to utilize from the bench for England at Euro 2020.

