UEFA Euro 2020: 5 biggest stars left out of Spain's squad

Spain have announced their squad for UEFA Euro 2020, and suffice to say, there are a few notable omissions.

Manager Luis Enrique has not named any Real Madrid player in his squad, including captain Sergio Ramos. In fact, Enrique has selected only 24 out of a possible 26 players in Spain's Euro 2020 squad, which has raised a few eyebrows.

Paris Saint-Germain's Pablo Sarabia is arguably one of the most contentious picks, with Enrique copping criticism for not selecting some regular performers and big-name players.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest stars left out of the Spain squad for UEFA Euro 2020.

#5 Nacho (Real Madrid)

Nacho Fernandez may not be the most glamorous name at Real Madrid, but he has been an extremely useful player for Los Blancos over the years.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Nacho made his club debut in 2011 and has been in and around the first team since then. The 31-year-old is not a regular starter for his club but is a dependable player who produces consistent performances when called upon.

An extremely versatile player, Nacho can play anywhere along the defensive line. Spain could miss his versatility at Euro 2020. However, Spain manager Luis Enrique doesn't think likewise, but picking only one recognised right-back in Cesar Azpilicueta for Euro 2020 could backfire.

Nacho has played 22 times for Spain, scoring his lone goal in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Portugal in a 2018 FIFA World Cup group-stage game. He hasn't played international football since a 2-3 UEFA Nations League defeat against England in October that year.

#4 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

A highly-rated talent during his younger days, Marco Asensio has not hit the heights many thought he would.

The 25-year-old has still has time to fulfil his undoubted talent. Despite not hitting his peak yet, Asensio has been a fairly constant presence in the Real Madrid first team and has been utilised in many forward positions.

Asensio's technical skills and dribbling ability on the wings could have caused problems to opposition defences at Euro 2020. In 35 La Liga appearances this season, including 21 starts. Asensio scored five goals and provided two assists.

The 25-year-old has scored one goal and provided eight assists in 26 games for Spain. He last appeared for the 2010 world champions in Spain's 6-0 win over Germany in a Nations League game late last year.

