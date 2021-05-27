UEFA Euro 2020: 5 biggest stars left out of France's squad

France will enter UEFA Euro 2020 next month as one of the favorites to win the competition.

The 2018 World Cup winners have an excellent squad with quality in every position. Manager Didier Deschamps is spoilt for choice and he has had to make some tough decisions while picking his squad for Euro 2020.

Some extremely talented players have missed out. From centre-backs to midfielders all the way to the attackers, France's quality has left everyone agape. The country, barring anything spectacular, will surely dominate the international scene for the next decade at the very least.

We look at the 5 biggest stars left out of France's squad for UEFA Euro 2020.

#5 Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis finished 6th in La Liga this season and Nabil Fekir was arguably their most important player.

Fekir joined Real Betis in a surprise move from Lyon in 2019 for a fee of £17.7 million. The France international has impressed with his performances since joining the Spanish club, with his technical skills, creativity and dribbling all standing out.

Capable of playing in a variety of forward positions, Fekir was a part of the France squad which won the FIFA World Cup in 2018. The 27-year old made 33 La Liga appearances, scoring five goals and providing five assists. France could have used his skill-set at Euro 2020. Arsenal, Liverpool, Rennes and Inter Milan are all said to be tracking Fekir.

#4 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

France have named Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez and Everton's Lucas Digne as their left-back options for the Euro 2020 squad, but AC Milan's Theo Hernandez definitely deserved a place in the squad after an incredible season in Italy.

The 23-year old has been one of the best left-backs in the world since joining AC Milan from Real Madrid in 2019. An excellent dribbler and chance creator, Hernandez has chipped in with some important goals as well, and it was a little surprising to see him not included in the Euro 2020 squad.

Hernandez is yet to make his debut for France's senior squad. However, with France manager Didier Deschamps naming an uncapped Jules Kounde in the final squad for Euro 2020, Hernandez, after his stellar performances, should have been in the mix too.

