5 most valuable players at Barcelona

One of the biggest clubs in world football, Barcelona, have had an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign.

Barcelona are third in the La Liga with a game to go, while they were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain. Manager Ronald Koeman is under immense pressure amid rumours that legendary midfielder Xavi could be appointed the new Barcelona manager next season.

Nevertheless, there have been a few exceptional individual performances for Barcelona this season. On that note, let's take a look at five such players.

#5 Pedri | £63 million

Pedri

Barcelona have had an inconsistent 2020-21 campaign, but the emergence of Pedri as a key first-team player has been a huge positive.

Pedri arrived in Barcelona from Las Palmas last summer, but his signing went under the radar amid all the chaos surrounding the club at that time. However, the 18-year old has had an excellent debut season for Barcelona and has been an ever-present in the first XI.

ℹ️ Pedri granted permission to begin holiday



Details 👉 https://t.co/h0b0pGIixq pic.twitter.com/of3wTbYemt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2021

Pedri has made 37 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana this season, impressing with his passing ability and versatility. Capable of playing in midfield as well as up front, the Spain international has a bright future ahead of him.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen | £67.5 million

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Marc-Andre ter Stegen has struggled this season for Barcelona.

The Germany international was signed from Borussia Monchengladbach for around £11 million in 2014, initially as a backup to Claudio Bravo. Bravo's departure from Camp Nou in 2016 saw Ter Stegen become the first-choice goalkeeper, producing some world-class performances during his stint at the club.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is undergoing surgery on his right knee and the German will miss the Euros. pic.twitter.com/6KX1a2S2fs — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 17, 2021

This season, things have been different for Ter Stegen, though. The 29-year old has made some uncharacteristic errors and recently announced that he would miss the Euros in the summer due to a knee injury that would require surgery.

Also Read: Top 5 contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot.

1 / 2 NEXT