Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Semifinal 2 of Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back in action with another important knock-out fixture this week as Argentina take on Colombia at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Tuesday. Argentina have been impressive this year and hold a distinct upper hand going into this match.

Colombia have faced a few challenges in their Copa America campaign but have largely managed to overcome their hurdles so far. The Colombians stunned Uruguay in the quarterfinals and will need to pull off another upset in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, are one of only two unbeaten teams in the tournament at the moment and have been in excellent form. Lionel Messi has enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and will want to make a difference in this match.

Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Argentina have a good record against Colombia and have won 23 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Colombia have managed nine victories against Argentina and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Argentina squandered a comfortable first-half lead on the day and will need to be more robust in this match.

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Colombia form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Argentina vs Colombia: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Messi has been brilliant in Copa America

Argentina are on an 18-match unbeaten streak at the moment and have finally found their balance with Lionel Scaloni. Their previous defeat occurred exactly two years ago in the Copa America 2019 semi-finals at the hands of arch-rivals Brazil.

Colombia do not have the best recent record against Argentina and have scored only two goals in their last seven meetings against La Albiceleste, with both goals coming in their World Cup qualifier last month.

In the ongoing Euros and Copa America this summer, only two free-kicks have been scored and Lionel Messi is unsurprisingly the mastermind behind both of them. With 58 successful free-kicks in his career, Messi is still a fair way behind Juninho's legendary 77-goal mark but could potentially surpass the Brazilian set-piece expert by the end of his career.

Lionel Messi also scored his 76th international goal for Argentina against Ecuador over the weekend and is only one strike away from Pele's 77-goal tally. The Barcelona superstar could potentially surpass the Brazilian legend's landmark in this fixture.

