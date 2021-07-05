Argentina vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021 semifinal

Argentina are set to play Colombia at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Copa America.
Argentina come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Gustavo Alfaro's Ecuador on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Goals from Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ensured victory for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina. Ecuador had Talleres centre-back Piero Hincapie sent off late in the second-half.
Colombia, on the other hand, beat Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay 0-0 (4-2 p) on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Despite the likes of James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado not playing for Colombia, Reinaldo Rueda's men managed to emerge victorious on penalties.
Argentina vs Colombia Head-to-Head
In 40 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 23 games, lost nine and drawn eight.
The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Early first-half goals from Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes for Argentina was cancelled out by second-half goals from Atalanta striker Luis Muriel and Junior forward Miguel Borja for Colombia.
Argentina form guide at Copa America 2021: W-W-W-W-D
Colombia form guide at Copa America 2021: W-L-L-D-W
Argentina vs Colombia Team News
Argentina
Argentina could be without Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero, who is nursing an injury. Lionel Scaloni has a variety of options to choose from in every position, with the likes of Barcelona's Sergio Aguero, Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico reduced to a bench role against Ecuador.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Cristian Romero
Suspended: None
Colombia
Meanwhile, Colombia came to the tournament without talismanic forward James Rodriguez, with the Everton man controversially not included in the squad. Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe and Pachuca midfielder Yairo Moreno are both out injured.
Injured: Yairo Moreno, Mateus Uribe
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Argentina vs Colombia Predicted XI
Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria
Colombia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina, Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata
Argentina vs Colombia Prediction
Argentina have done well at the tournament so far, and it is no surprise to see them in the semifinals. Lionel Messi has another chance of winning a trophy with the national team, but Argentina have a habit of faltering at crucial moments. Complacency should be avoided.
Colombia, on the other hand, have not been in the best of form at Copa America 2021. However, the penalty shootout win over Uruguay will provide them with a lot of confidence.
Argentina should be able to win here.
Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Colombia
