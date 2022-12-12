Argentina vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2022

Argentina and Lionel Messi find themselves only a step away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup final this week as they lock horns with an impressive Croatia side in a crucial semi-final fixture at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Argentina vs Croatia Preview
Croatia have been at their robust best at the FIFA World Cup and will be looking to amend their 2018 World Cup final heartbreak this year. The Croatians have come into their own in the knock-outs of the competition and stunned Brazil on penalties in the previous round.
Argentina, on the other hand, have bounced back admirably from their opening-day defeat against Saudi Arabia and are only two victories away from their first World Cup triumph since 1986. The Argentines emerged victorious in an ill-tempered game against the Netherlands and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Argentina vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Argentina and Croatia are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of the five matches that have been played between the two teams.
- The previous meeting between the two teams at the FIFA World Cup took place in the group stage in 2018 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Croatia.
- Argentina could potentially reach the World Cup final for the sixth time in their history - only Germany have bettered them in this regard with eight final appearances.
- Croatia could become only the fourth nation after Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands to reach the World Cup final in consecutive editions in the tournament.
- Croatia defeated Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals and could become only the second nation after Germany to eliminate both Argentina and Brazil in the World Cup.
Argentina vs Croatia Prediction
Argentina have established themselves as one of the most intense teams at the FIFA World Cup and will rely on Lionel Messi's creative magic yet again this week. The Albiceleste conceded late goals against the Netherlands and have a few issues to address ahead of this fixture.
Croatia have troubled Argentina in the past and have already broken Brazilian hearts at the World Cup. Argentina have a more well-rounded squad, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Croatia
Argentina vs Croatia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Argentina
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Argentina to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes
