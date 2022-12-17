Argentina vs France: 5 key battles to look out for | 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina and Didier Deschamps' France will square off at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday evening (18 December).

Both sides are coming into the final on the back of straightforward semi-final victories. Two-time winners Argentina secured a 3-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on 13 December. The following night, defending champions France dispatched Morocco 2-0 to become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to qualify for two consecutive FIFA World Cup finals.

Given the abundance of talented players at the two teams’ disposal, Sunday’s encounter is bound to have some unpredictable individual battles. Today, we will check out 10 players, participating in five tasty duels, who could have a massive bearing on the outcome of the clash between France and Argentina.

Now, without further ado, let's get to it!

#5 Antoine Griezmann vs Rodrigo De Paul

Atletico Madrid teammates Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo De Paul will set camaraderie aside and will look to bring each other down in Sunday’s World Cup final.

Typically an attacker, Griezmann has showcased a new side to his game in Qatar. Not only has he created goalscoring chances for his teammates, but he has also been massive in terms of defensive interventions. Griezmann, who has provided three assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, has created a whopping 21 chances. He has also made five clearances, intercepted the ball six times, and won eight tackles.

De Paul will be responsible for making sure Griezmann does not have a field day in the final. The Argentinian has struck a fine balance between attack and defense in Qatar, creating six chances, making seven interceptions, and winning five tackles. His tussle with Griezmann could be one for the ages.

#4 Aurelien Tchouameni vs Enzo Fernandez

France’s Aurelien Tchouameni and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez have both been in excellent form in Qatar. Tchouameni has superbly stepped in for the injured Juventus superstar Paul Pogba, showcasing his expansive passing range, long-range shooting ability, and defensive acumen.

Tchouameni, who scored the opening goal against England in the quarter-finals, has created six chances, made 12 interceptions, blocked four shots, and performed four clearances in six games in Qatar.

Benfica star Fernandez has also been equally impressive, dictating the tempo of the game with his short passes and lending his team a hand, offensively. Fernandez has scored once and claimed an assist in six appearances for Argentina. He has created five chances, made six clearances, and made three interceptions.

#3 Julian Alvarez vs Raphael Varane

When the Argentina squad was announced for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, most expected Lautaro Martinez to be a regular in Lionel Scaloni’s team. Unfortunately, Martinez failed to live up to expectations in the first two matches, allowing Julian Alvarez to come in and wow onlookers with his performances.

Alvarez has scored four goals in his last four starting XI appearances for Argentina. He was a key contributor in La Albicelste’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semi-finals, with him winning a penalty and scoring a goal each on either side of half-time.

France centre-back Raphael Varane is probably best suited to put an end to Alvarez’s dream run. The Manchester United defender has plenty of top-level experience and has looked as confident as ever in Qatar. The battle between two Manchester stars could be one of the highlights of the World Cup final.

#2 Olivier Giroud vs Nicolas Otamendi

Olivier Giroud was expected to play second fiddle to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A last-minute injury to Benzema saw him crash out of the team, making room for Giroud to step up and lead France’s front line. The AC Milan man has thrived as France’s center-forward, scoring four times to help them to the final.

Giroud is capable of scoring all odd angles and has the ability to dart behind opposition defenses. Argentina centre-back Nicolas Otamendi will look to make sure the forward does not have his way on Sunday. Otamendi has been in excellent form at the Qatar World Cup, making full use of his vast experience to stop forwards in their tracks.

With him leading the backline, La Albiceleste have kept three clean sheets in six games. It will be interesting to see if he can improve upon it against Giroud’s France.

#1 Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe

The clash between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe looks destined to be the standout battle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Paris Saint-Germain teammates Messi and Mbappe have both been in scorching form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina legend Messi has bagged five goals and claimed three assists in six matches in Qatar. France maverick Mbappe has also scored five goals but has one assist less than the 35-year-old.

Messi is coming into the final on the back of a stellar semi-final display against Croatia. He first dispatched an unstoppable 34th-minute penalty to give his team the lead. In the second half, he left Croatia’s standout player of the tournament, Josko Gvardiol, for dead to assist Alvarez’s second goal in the 69th minute.

Mbappe, on the other hand, failed to score or assist but both of France’s goals came via his rebounded efforts. The battle between the old guard and the new is set to have a massive bearing on the outcome of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

