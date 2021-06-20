Argentina vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back in action with another important group match this week as Argentina lock horns with Paraguay at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Monday. Both teams have been impressive so far and will want to win this game.

Paraguay have exceeded expectations at Copa America this year and could take massive strides towards qualification with a victory in this fixture. The Paraguayans eased past Bolivia by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to pull off an upset in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, put their draw against Chile behind them with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against arch-rivals Uruguay. La Albiceleste have assembled a balanced squad for Copa America and have a point to prove in this fixture.

A tight game as expected with a game like this but ultimately it was a match that Argentina kept control of by keeping the likes of Suarez and Cavani at bay. Lionel Messi controlling the show.



Argentina vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

Argentina have a predictably exceptional record against Paraguay and have won 58 games out of a total of 108 matches played between the two teams. Paraguay have managed only 16 victories against Argentina and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in an intriguing 1-1 draw. Paraguay gave an excellent account of themselves on the day and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Argentina form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Paraguay form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Argentina vs Paraguay Team News

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Guido Rodriguez replaced Leandro Paredes against Uruguay and is likely to keep his place in the side. Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi have been impressive and Scaloni is likely to persist with their defensive partnership.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay can pull off an upset

Paraguay

Angel Romero was at his brilliant best against Argentina and is set to lead the attack against Argentina. Paraguay have a fully-fit squad and will have to field their best team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso; Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva; Santiago Arzamendia, Junior Alonso, Gustavo Gomez, Alberto Espinola; Robert Piris Da Motta, Mathias Villasanti; Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero, Alejandro Romero; Gabriel Avalos

Argentina vs Paraguay Prediction

Argentina have laid down a marker at Copa America 2021 with their gritty performance against Uruguay and will have to approach this game with a similar mindset. The likes of Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul worked hard to exert their influence over proceedings over the weekend and have their work cut out for them in this match.

Paraguay have troubled Argentina in recent months and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Argentina are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Paraguay

