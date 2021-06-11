Euro 2020 predictions: Winners and Golden Boot picks from Paul Merson, Jim Beglin and SK experts

With Euro 2020 set to kick off tonight, the team at Sportskeeda, along with some experts like Paul Merson and Jim Beglin, have had their go at picking Euro 2020 winners, Player of the Tournament award contenders and Golden Boot winners.

While France unsurprisingly features prominently, there have been some brave and unexpected predictions by some Sportskeeda columnists. Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Euro 2020 predictions by Sportskeeda Experts:

Portugal have been backed to retain their title at Euro 2020

Every time I see the draw, Portugal keep popping out for me, so I expect them to win Euro 2020. They have Ruben Dias at the back, who is the best defender in the world at the moment. They are a patient side blessed with experience in abundance, while they are also clinical in front of goal.

I expect Bruno Fernandes to win the Player of the Tournament award. He is a big-game player and makes things happen. Romelu Lukaku is my pick for the Golden Boot.

Euro 2020 winners: Portugal

Golden Boot winner: Romelu Lukaku

Player of the Tournament: Bruno Fernandes

Jack Grealish could have a huge impact for England at Euro 2020

I think France will win Euro 2020, they have such a strong squad so I can't look past them. For the Golden Boot, I'm going with Kylian Mbappe. Karim Benzema has returned to the squad, but I expect Mbappe to be the star of the show for France after the season he has just had.

I'm going to be a bit bold and pick England's Jack Grealish as the Player of the Tournament. I really expect the Aston Villa man to have an excellent Euro 2020 campaign.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Kylian Mbappe

Player of the Tournament: Jack Grealish

Peter Pedroncelli (@Peterpedron)

Italy have a strong squad heading into Euro 2020

My pick for the winners of Euro 2020 may surprise some, but I'm backing the Azzurri to secure their first European Championship crown since 1968. Italy have a young and talented squad marshaled by ever-present and experienced captain Giorgio Chiellini at the back.

They are on a 27-game unbeaten streak and have midfield and attacking stars in abundance. The likes of Marco Verratti, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi could light up the tournament. Few are pointing to Roberto Mancini's men as favorites, but the Italians are a tight-knit group and play their best football when expectations are low.

I expect the supremely gifted French, who could probably field three or four lineups full of match-winning talent, to be runners-up at Euro 2020. Kylian Mbappe could produce enough goals, assists and moments of magic to be crowned the Player of the Tournament.

Romelu Lukaku has proven that he is a world-class finisher following his successful Scudetto-winning season with Inter Milan. I think he will continue his goalscoring form for Belgium at this tournament, bagging himself enough goals to secure the Golden Boot ahead of Immobile and Mbappe.

Euro 2020 winners: Italy

Golden Boot winner: Romelu Lukaku

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe

France will be hoping for a special performance from Karim Bnezema at Euro 2020

France have the squad to finish as winners, with their B team finishing as runners up. The only team that could be challenging them this year would be England and Germany, but that depends a lot on who the respective managers pick as their starting XI.

Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema are my picks for the golden boot with N'Golo Kante as the player of the tournament.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema

Player of the Tournament: N'Golo Kante

Romelu Lukaku is being tipped to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot

France’s squad looks too star-studded on paper and Karim Benzema’s return makes them overwhelming favourites. I can see them winning Euro 2020 by beating reigning champions Portugal in the final.

I know it’s the same final as Euro 2016, but there’s a realistic chance of that being the case considering the draw and the strength of the two squads.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Romelu Lukaku

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe

England fans will be expecting a lot from Harry Kane at Euro 2020

Euro 2016 finalists France are my favorites to win the competition this time around. Their wealth of talent, experience and interesting mix of profiles in every position give them the edge over every side.

While Portugal are certainly up there as well, my pick for runners-up is England, with Turkey as the dark horses of the competition. Harry Kane could continue his brilliant form and win the Golden Boot, while returning French legend Karim Benzema is my favorite for the Player of the Tournament.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Harry Kane

Player of the Tournament: Karim Benzema

France star N'Golo Kante could be one of the star performers at Euro 2020

Given the kind of firepower they have at their disposal, France are going to be an extremely difficult proposition for the rest of the sides in the competition. They have plenty of in-form players and the return of Benzema certainly improves the side.

They have Kylian Mbappe, a midfield double pivot of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and incredible squad depth to draw from. If anything, they have become stronger than they were when they won the World Cup in 2018.

If England enjoy a decent run, Harry Kane will have banged in plenty of goals. He has the ability and there’s plenty of quality around him.

N’Golo Kante relishes the big occasion. Nobody has enjoyed as impressive an end to the 2020-21 season as the Frenchman. The tenacious little man will run the opposition ragged and will be crucial to France’s exploits.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Harry Kane

Player of the Tournament: Karim Benzema

France will be relying on Antoine Griezmann at Euro 2020

France are in pole position to win UEFA Euro 2020 this year and for good reason. Les Bleus were the favourites in 2016 and memories of that disappointing final will keep them motivated this year. France are arguably stronger now than they were four years ago and that forward line with Griezmann, Mbappe, and Benzema is downright frightening.

With Germany and Portugal in their group, France will be on their toes right from the get-go and the momentum should see them through to the final. Griezmann is a wonderful player with France and his all-round play might make him Euro 2020's best player.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Romelu Lukaku

Player of the Tournament: Antoine Griezmann

Cristiano Ronaldo could break plenty of goalscoring records at Euro 2020

France are the clear favorites for the tournament and it is hard to look past them. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could provide them with stiff competition at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a goalscoring phenomenon and if Portugal are to go deep in the tournament, it will most likely be through his goals. France have a star studded attack comprising of Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappe. I expect Antoine Griezmann to step up once again for France and guide them to the title at Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 winners: France

Golden Boot winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

Player of the Tournament: Antoine Griezmann

