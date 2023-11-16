Argentina vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

The international break is set to kick off with a set of World Cup qualifiers this week as Uruguay lock horns with Lionel Scaloni's impressive Argentina side in an important CONMEBOL clash at La Bombonera on Thursday.

Argentina vs Uruguay Preview

Uruguay are currently in second place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have grown in stature over the past year. The away side stunned Brazil with a 2-0 victory last month and will look to pull off a similar feat in this match.

Argentina, on the other hand, are at the top of the qualification table at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Albicelestes eased past Peru by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to cement their place at the top of the table this week.

Argentina vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina have a historical advantage over Uruguay and have won 97 out of the 211 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Uruguay's 62 victories.

Argentina have kept a clean sheet in each of their last eight matches in all competitions and have scored 20 goals during this period, last conceding a goal in the World Cup final against France last year.

Lionel Messi is the most prolific goalscorer in Argentina's history on the international stage and has scored 106 goals in 178 appearances for his country.

Argentina are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches against Uruguay in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-2 margin in 2013.

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Saudi Arabia in the first game of their World Cup campaign.

Argentina vs Uruguay Prediction

Argentina have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have been in impeccable form on the international stage. Lionel Messi has remained their talisman in recent months and will be intent on adding to his goal tally against a formidable opponent.

Uruguay have come into their own under Marcelo Bielsa but will face their litmus test this week. Argentina are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Uruguay

Argentina vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Argentina to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Uruguay to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes