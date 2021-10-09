Argentina vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina are back in action with another FIFA World Cup qualifier this weekend as they lock horns with Uruguay in an important clash on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Uruguay are in fourth place in their qualification campaign and have flattered to deceive this season. The Uruguayans were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Colombia in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Argentina were also in poor form against Paraguay and played out another 0-0 draw earlier this week. The Albicelestes are on an impressive unbeaten streak at the moment and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Argentina vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

Argentina have an excellent record against Uruguay and have won 90 out of 195 matches played between the two teams. Uruguay have managed 56 victories against Argentina and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Copa America this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Argentina. Guido Rodriguez scored the winning goal on the day and will want to have a similar impact this weekend.

Argentina form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Uruguay form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Argentina vs Uruguay Team News

Argentina have an excellent squad

Argentina

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala are the only injury concerns for Argentina and have been ruled out of this match. Lautaro Martinez is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Cristian Romero is set to be given an opportunity alongside Nicolas Otamendi in Argentina's defence. Lionel Scaloni could rotate his full-backs against Uruguay on Sunday.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: Lautaro Martinez

Suspended: None

Uruguay need to win this game

Uruguay

Uruguay have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. Edinson Cavani was benched against Colombia and is set to lead the line alongside Luis Suarez against Argentina.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Angel Correa

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

🇵🇾 Paraguay 0-0 Argentina 🇦🇷

🇻🇪 Venezuela 1-3 Brazil 🇧🇷

🇪🇨 Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia 🇧🇴

🇵🇪 Peru 2-0 Chile 🇨🇱📈 Brazil leave it late but extend their lead at the summit, while Peru and Ecuador improved on the 🇺🇾 Uruguay 0-0 Colombia 🇨🇴🇵🇾 Paraguay 0-0 Argentina 🇦🇷🇻🇪 Venezuela 1-3 Brazil 🇧🇷🇪🇨 Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia 🇧🇴🇵🇪 Peru 2-0 Chile 🇨🇱📈 Brazil leave it late but extend their lead at the summit, while Peru and Ecuador improved on the @CONMEBOL #WorldCup standings 🏆 🇺🇾 Uruguay 0-0 Colombia 🇨🇴

🇵🇾 Paraguay 0-0 Argentina 🇦🇷

🇻🇪 Venezuela 1-3 Brazil 🇧🇷

🇪🇨 Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia 🇧🇴

🇵🇪 Peru 2-0 Chile 🇨🇱📈 Brazil leave it late but extend their lead at the summit, while Peru and Ecuador improved on the @CONMEBOL #WorldCup standings 🏆 https://t.co/hSHlsUMqKO

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nandez, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Matias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Argentina vs Uruguay Prediction

Argentina were not at their best against Paraguay and will need to be more clinical to defeat Uruguay this weekend. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have been instrumental to Argentina's impressive form and will need to step up in this match.

Also Read

Uruguay are perfectly capable of pulling off a positive result and the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can be lethal on their day. Argentina are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 1-0 Uruguay

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi