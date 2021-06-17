Argentina vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Argentina are set to play Uruguay at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia Mane Garrincha on Friday in the group stage of Copa America 2021.

Argentina come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Martin Lasarte's Chile on Monday. A first-half goal from Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for Argentina was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Atletico Mineiro forward Eduardo Vargas for Chile.

Uruguay, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Jose Peseiro's Venezuela on Tuesday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. Despite the likes of Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde featuring for Uruguay, they were unable to find the net against Venezuela.

Argentina vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

In 189 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Argentina hold the clear advantage. They have won 87 games, lost 57 and drawn 45.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from star strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for Uruguay was cancelledout by goals from striker Sergio Aguero and attacker Lionel Messi for Argentina.

Argentina form guide in Copa America 2021: D

Uruguay form guide in Copa America 2021: yet to play

Argentina vs Uruguay Team News

Argentina

Argentina's squad is jam-packed with talent, and is led by one of the greatest players of all time in Lionel Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain duo of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, Ajax defenders Nicolas Tagliafico and Lisandro Martinez, as well as stars like Sergio Aguero, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo De Paul have all been included.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uruguay

Meanwhile, Uruguay have two of the best strikers of this generation in the form of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. The sons of Salto will be tasked with leading the line for their country. The backline boasts immense experience, with Cagliari's Diego Godin, Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez and Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera consistently called up by manager Oscar Tabarez.

There could be potential debuts for the Nacional trio of Sergio Rochet, Camilo Candido and Brian Ocampo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera, Giovanni Gonzalez, Jose Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Jonathan Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Argentina vs Uruguay Prediction

Argentina had to rely on the brilliance of their talisman and captain Lionel Messi against Chile. The talent within the squad is obvious, but more is expected from the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico. Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who has been linked heavily to Atletico Madrid, could prove to be another key performer.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have two superstars of their own in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Oscar Tabarez's side will be keen to get back to winning ways after some poor recent performances.

Prediction: Argentina 2-2 Uruguay

