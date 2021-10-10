Argentina vs Uruguay: Where to watch in USA and UK | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back with another set of matches this weekend as CONMEBOL giants Argentina and Uruguay lock horns on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will look to build some momentum ahead of the competition next year.
Uruguay are in fourth place in the qualification standings at the moment and have not been at their best in recent months. The Uruguayans have a host of lethal players in their ranks and will need to put their best foot forward in what is set to be a difficult game.
Argentina, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 22 matches and have come into their own under Lionel Scaloni over the past year. The Albicelestes were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Paraguay in their previous game and will need to be at their clinical best in this fixture.
Argentina vs Uruguay Team News
Argentina
Cristian Romero is set to be given an opportunity alongside Nicolas Otamendi in Argentina's defence. Lionel Scaloni could rotate his full-backs against Uruguay on Sunday.
Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala are the only injury concerns for Argentina and have been ruled out of this match. With Lautaro Martinez carrying a knock at the moment, Joaquin Correa will need to step up as Argentina's striker on Sunday.
Injured: Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala
Doubtful: Lautaro Martinez
Suspended: None
Uruguay
Ronald Araujo has been impressive for Barcelona but is unlikely to get a start ahead of Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin. Federico Valverde has also improved in recent months and is set to feature alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino in Uruguay's midfield.
Uruguay have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. Edinson Cavani was benched against Colombia and is set to lead the line alongside Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez against Argentina.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
At what time does the match between Uruguay and Argentina kick off?
USA: 10th October 2021, at 7:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 6:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 4:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 11th October 2021, at 12:30 AM
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Uruguay on TV?
USA: Fubo Sports Network
UK: Premier Sports 1
How to watch live streaming of Argentina vs Uruguay?
USA: fuboTV
UK: Premier Player HD