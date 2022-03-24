Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers are back in action this weekend as Argentina lock horns with Venezuela on Friday. Argentina have been impressive over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Venezuela are in 10th place in the qualification standings and have been in poor form in recent months. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Uruguay last month and cannot afford another poor result this weekend.

Argentina, on the other hand, are in second place in the table and have exceeded expectations so far. The Albicelestes edged Colombia to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "Leo (Messi) is very comfortable in the Argentina national team". Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi: "Leo (Messi) is very comfortable in the Argentina national team". https://t.co/PvrHAx20ek

Argentina vs Venezuela Head-to-Head

Argentina have an excellent record against Venezuela and have won 23 out of 27 matches played between the two teams. Venezuela have managed only two victories against Argentina and have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Argentina. Venezuela were outplayed on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Argentina form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Venezuela form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Argentina vs Venezuela Team News

Argentina have a depleted squad

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero are suspended and have been ruled out of this fixture. Lautaro Martinez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Gomez

Suspended: Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero

Unavailable: Lautaro Martinez

Venezuela need to win this game

Venezuela

Venezuela have a fully-fit squad and will need their strongest team to defeat Argentina. The away side will need all the resources at its disposal ahead of this encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Argentina vs Venezuela Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria

CONMEBOL.com @CONMEBOL



Un día clave para la clasificación a Catar 2022



#EliminatoriasSudamericanas ¡𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘻𝘢 𝘭𝘢 𝘫𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘥𝘢 17!Un día clave para la clasificación a Catar 2022 ¡𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘻𝘢 𝘭𝘢 𝘫𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘥𝘢 17! 🔥Un día clave para la clasificación a Catar 2022 🔜🏆 #EliminatoriasSudamericanas https://t.co/00X1hd7jdc

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wuilker Farinez; Roberto Rosales, Jhon Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Oscar Gonzalez; Adrian Martinez, Tomas Rincon; Darwin Machis, Romulo Otero, Yeferson Soteldo; Salomon Rondon

Argentina vs Venezuela Prediction

Argentina will have to do without a fair share of important players this weekend and will want to make a statement of intent. The likes of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria have endured underwhelming club campaigns and will look to step up in this match.

Venezuela have struggled against their South American counterparts and will need a miracle this weekend. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Venezuela

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi