Argentina Women vs Chile Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Argentina Women will face Chile Women at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Friday in another group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. La Albiceleste entered into the continental showpiece in poor form, winning just one of their five friendly outings heading into the tournament.

Ad

However, they opened their Copa America campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over 10-woman Uruguay, with Madrid CFF midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo scoring the sole goal of the game 15 minutes from normal time.

Chile Women, meanwhile, won three straight friendly clashes before their tournament opener at the weekend. They have now carried that good form into competitive action, picking up a comfortable 3-0 win over Peru Women in game one, featuring second-half strikes from three different players, including substitutes Sonya Keefe and Mary Valencia.

Ad

Trending

Like their weekend opponents, La Roja Femenina have picked up three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two on Friday, which would see them climb to the top of the table.

Argentina Women vs Chile Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Argentina and Chile. La Albiceleste have won half of those games while La Roja Femenina have won one fewer.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in February, which ended goalless.

Argentina have won the Copa America Femenina once, lifting the title in 2006 alongside second-place finishes in each of their previous three editions of the competition. Chile, meanwhile, have never won the tournament, although they have finished runners-up twice (1991 and 2018).

Chile are ranked 39th in the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings while their weekend opponents are ranked 32nd.

Ad

Argentina Women vs Chile Women Prediction

La Albiceleste's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent times and will fancy their chances of a positive result here as well.

Chile have won their last four games on the trot, scoring 13 goals in those matches. They have, however, failed to score any goals in their last four games in this fixture and could suffer defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: Argentina Women 1-0 Chile Women

Argentina Women vs Chile Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last eight matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More