Argentina Women vs Peru Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America Feminina 2022

Argentina Women will face Peru Women in their Copa America Feminina group stage fixture on Tuesday.

This will be the second game of the continental competition for Argentina, as they kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of reigning champions Brazil on Sunday.

This will be the campaign opener for Peru, who finished third in the 1998 edition of the campaign but have been eliminated from the group stage campaigns ever since.

Only the top two teams from Group A and Group B will advance to the semi-finals, so every game is of utmost importance for the teams. Argentina have suffered a heavy defeat in their campaign opener so will be looking to return to winning ways.

Peru, on the other hand, will be determined to kick off their campaign in a positive way as they look to make it into the knockout stage for the first time since 1998.

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just twice in competitive fixtures and Argentina Women have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording wins in both games. Their group stage meeting in the 2010 edition of the competition ended in a 2-0 win for La Albiceleste.

Argentina Women form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Peru Women form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Team News

Argentina Women

Argentina do not have any reported absentees for this fixture. They have called upon a 23-woman squad for the game and should be able to field their strongest possible XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Peru Women

La Blanquirroja have also traveled with a 23-woman squad to Colombia for the competition. All players have trained normally ahead of their campaign opener.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Predicted XIs

Argentina Women (4-4-2): Vanina Correa (GK); Julieta Cruz, Agustina Barroso, Aldana Cometti, Stábile; Romina Núñez, Ruth Bravo, Daiana Falfán, Florencia Bonsegundo; Estefanía Banini, Yamila Rodríguez

Peru Women (4-3-3): Maryory Sánchez (GK); Fabiola Herrera, Braelyn Llamoca, Scarleth Flores, Yoselin Miranda; Steffani Otiniano, Claudia Cagnina, Teresa Wowk; Xioczana Canales, Ariana Muñoz, Alexandra Kimball

Argentina Women vs Peru Women Prediction

Peru and Argentina do not have much recent history but Peru are yet to score against Argentina and are not expected to put up much of a challenge here. Argentina have already played a game in the competition and should be able to come out on top here.

Prediction: Argentina Women 2-0 Peru Women

