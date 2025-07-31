Argentina women vs Uruguay women Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st August 2025 

Argentina women and Uruguay women clash at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Friday in the 2025 Copa America Feminina match for 3rd place.

Ranked 32nd in the world, La Albiceleste's dream of clinching a second title in the competition was ended after Colombia beat them 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals.

Up until then, the 2006 Copa America Feminina champions had won every single game to canter into the knockout stages with relative ease and emerge as heavy favorites to go all the way.

However, Colombia held them to a goalless draw in their last-four encounter, and the match went into penalties, where Eliana Stabile missed her spot-kick for Argentina in sudden death.

Now Germán Portanova's side will compete for the bronze medal against Uruguay, whom they beat 1-0 in their campaign opener in the group stages. Las Celestes were crushed 5-1 by four-time defending champions Brazil in the semis, as their dream of reaching their first-ever Copa final remained on ice.

Argentina women vs Uruguay women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Argentina women and Uruguay women have met twice since last year, with one win for each: Argentina 0-2 Uruguay (10 July 2024) and Uruguay 0-1 Argentina (15 July 2025)

In five games at the 2025 Copa America Feminina, La Albiceleste have kept a clean sheet in four, and technically, remain unbeaten (Argentina haven't lost from open play yet)

Meanwhile, Uruguay have won just twice in five games at Copa America, losing to Argentina in the group stages and Brazil in the semi-finals; Ecuador held them to a 2-2 draw in their opening game

Uruguay women are ranked 63rd in the world, Argentina are 31 places above them

Argentina women vs Uruguay women Prediction

Argentina women have truly punched above their weight at the tournament, and were truly unfortunate to lose out on penalties in the last round. Uruguay women, though, have had a stop-start campaign, with their defense looking shaky on many occasions.

We back Argentina to secure the bronze medal.

Prediction: Argentina women 2-0 Uruguay women

Argentina women vs Uruguay women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Argentina women

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

