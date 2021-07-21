Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Argentinos Juniors will lock horns with fellow Argentinian side River Plate in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 tie on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. Matias Suarez gave River Plate an early lead, which was canceled out by a 39th-minute strike by Gabriel Hauche.

River Plate lost their last competitive fixture against Colon in the Argentine Primera Division. Rodrigo Aliendro and Yeiler Goez's first-half goals helped Colon to an easy win, and Matias Suarez's goal in 90th-minute proved to be a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, Argentinos Juniors played out a 0-0 draw with Independiente in their last game. The visitors were lucky to escape with a draw, as the Independiente forwards tested goalkeeper Lucas Chavez throughout the 90 minutes.

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate Head-to-Head

Argentinos Juniors and River Plate have clashed on 29 occasions, with the latter side prevailing 10 times. The Juniors have won seven games against their league rivals, while 12 matches ended in draws.

Argentinos Juniors form guide: L-W-L-D-D

River Plate form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate Team News

Argentinos Juniors

Argentinos Juniors rested key starters over the weekend for the clash against River Plate. Miguel Torren is expected to return to the starting lineup to shore up the defense. Meanwhile, Gabriel Florentin and Gabriel Avalos are expected to provide the team with the offensive thrust.

Argentinos Juniors don't have any injury concerns going into the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

#AAAJ 🏆 Estos son los 23 jugadores concentrados para disputar el partido de vuelta de los octavos de final de la #Libertadores frente a River Plate en el Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, luego de resultar todos los hisopados negativos. pic.twitter.com/JiJ84zjhAj — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) July 20, 2021

River Plate

Agustin Fontana is out with a knee problem. The game comes too early for Lucas Pratto, who is still recuperating from a fractured foot.

However, River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo will welcome centre-back Jonatan Maidana back into the starting lineup after serving his one-match suspension.

Injured: Agustin Fontana and Lucas Pratto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate Predicted XI

Argentinos Juniors predicted XI (3-5-2): Lucas Chavez; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren, Carlos Quintana; Jonathan Sandoval, Matias Romero, Fausto Vera, Gabriel Florentin, Lucas Villalba; Emanuel Herrera, Gabriel Avalos

River Plate predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Jonatan Maidana, Hector Martinez, Milton Casco; Agustin Palavecino, Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz; Julian Alvarez, Braian Romero, Matias Suarez

Argentinos Juniors vs River Plate Prediction

Fans can expect this to be a feisty affair, but ultimately, River Plate's squad quality and depth should help them see this challenge through. Argentinos Juniors are capable of an upset, but their cautious approach might end up hurting them.

We predict a River Plate win by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Argentinos Juniors 0-1 River Plate

Edited by Peter P