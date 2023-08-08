Aris FC vs Dynamo Kiev Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2023

Aris FC host Dynamo Kiev at the Stadio Harilaou Kleánthis Vikelídis on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Looking to reach their first major European competition since 2010, Aris overcame Ararat-Armenia 2-1 on aggregate in the last round of these qualifiers.

The Greek outfit held their rivals to a 1-1 draw on the road, before sealing a narrow 1-0 victory at home, courtesy of an 80th-minute goal from Fabiano Leismann.

For the second year running, Aris now find themselves in the third qualifying round for the Conference League. Last year, the Thessaloniki side were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Maccabi Tel Aviv, and they will be hoping for a better outcome here.

On the other hand, Dynamo Kiev have a long history in European competitions, having won the UEFA Cup Winners Cup twice (1975 and 1986) and one UEFA Super Cup (1975).

Having played in the Champions League and Europa League before, the Ukrainian side now have their sights on their Conference League debut.

Aris FC vs Dynamo Kiev Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Aris FC and Dynamo Kiev.

Dynamo Kiev have played Greek teams on 10 occasions, winning five matches and losing just once.

Aris have won their last four home games in the European qualifiers.

Dynamo Kiev have failed to win each of their last four away games in Europe (including qualifiers and the main event).

Dynamo Kiev have scored four goals in both their official games of the 2023-24 season: 4-1 vs Mynai and 4-2 vs Obolon-Brovar.

Dynamo Kiev's Vladyslav Vanat and Vitaliy Buyalskyi have scored in both their games in the 2023-24 season thus far.

Aris have scored just one goal each in both their European games this season.

Dynamo Kiev have scored three penalties in two games this season.

Aris FC vs Dynamo Kiev Prediction

Aris are unbeaten in the season but haven't really impressed. Their attacking game hasn't been strong and there are questions regarding the reliability of their defense.

Dynamo Kiev, on the other hand, are on a rampage, scoring eight goals in two games this season and could well continue their barnstorming run here.

Prediction: Aris FC 1-3 Dynamo Kiev

Aris FC vs Dynamo Kiev Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo Kiev to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes