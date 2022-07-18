Aris FC vs Gomel Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Belarusian outfit Gomel will pay a visit to Greece to take on Aris FC in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

After finishing third last season, Aris received a spot in the Conference League qualifiers. They failed to secure automatic qualification after losing the season finale to AEK Athens.

Both teams come into this outing without participating in the first round of qualifiers. Gomel qualified for the qualifiers by finishing third in the Belarussian Premier division last season. They are winless in the pre-season so far, losing their friendlies against FC Minsk and Energetik-BGU.

Aris FC vs Gomel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams.

They played each other in a couple of friendly outings, one in 2006 and the other in 2019. Aris won both meetings.

Aris have kept three clean sheets in four pre-season friendlies they have played so far.

They have scored over three goals in each of their last three friendly outings.

Gomel last played a domestic game in March, with their two recent domestic fixtures getting postponed.

It will be Gomel's first appearance in the qualifiers of an European competition since 2005 when they made it to the group stage of the Europa League.

For Aris, it will be their first appearance in an European competition since the 2019 Europa League group stage.

Aris FC vs Gomel Prediction

It will be an uphill challenge for Gomel to progress from this round. The Belarussian outfit will have to fight for at least a draw in the away leg to have any chance of pulling off an upset over two legs.

Aris will come into this game as strong favourites, given their past results against Gomel and other Eastern European rivals. Aris are expected win the first leg convincingly.

Prediction: Gomel 1-5 Aris FC.

Aris FC vs Gomel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aris.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Aris have not kept a clean sheet in both their previous outings against Gomel).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2 goals - Yes (There have been two or more goals scored in Gomel's two pre-season games).

