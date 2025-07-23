Aris Limassol vs Puskas Akademia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Aris Limassol and Puskas Akademia get their quest for UEFA Conference League football underway when they square off at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro in the first leg of the second qualifying round on Thursday. Both sides head into the new campaign off the back of contrasting pre-season campaigns, with the Cyprus outfit failing to win their four friendly matches.

Having finished fourth in 2023-24 Cyprus 1st Division campaign, Aris Limassol confirmed their return to Europe last season as they clinched second spot in the championship round table.

While a second-placed finish saw Artem Radkov’s men book their spot in the Europa League qualifiers, they dropped into the Conference League after AEK Larnaca clinched the Cyprus Cup title.

Aris Limassol head into the new campaign off the back of an unconvincing pre-season campaign, where they failed to win their four friendlies, losing three and claiming one draw.

Like Thursday’s hosts, Puskas Akademia secured a second-placed finish in the Hungarian NB I standings to secure a spot in the Europa League.

However, Zsolt Hornyak’s side lost their Europa League ticket to Paksi FC, who clinched the Hungarian Cup crown courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Ferencvaros in the final on May 14.

Puskas Akademia enjoyed an unbeaten run of results in pre-season, where they picked up one win and two draws while scoring five goals and conceding three in their three warm-up games.

Aris Limassol vs Puskas Akademia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Aris Limassol and Puskas Akademia, and both sides will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a positive note.

Aris Limassol have failed to win six of their last seven games across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of May.

Puskas are on a run of nine consecutive matches without defeat, picking up five wins and four draws since April’s 2-0 loss against Gyor.

Limassol are unbeaten in 10 of their 11 home games in 2025, picking up eight wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Aris Limassol vs Puskas Akademia Prediction

Aris Limassol and Puskas will be looking to place one foot in the third qualifying round and we expect both sides to go all out at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro.

While Puskas have been tough to beat this year, home advantage gives Limassol a slight edge here and we are backing them to come out on top.

Prediction: Aris Limassol 2-1 Puskas Akademia

Aris Limassol vs Puskas Akademia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aris Limassol to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Limassol’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

