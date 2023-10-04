Aris Limassol vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Aris Limassol and Rangers go head-to-head at the Alphamega Stadium in Group C of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts failed to arrest their slump in form, as they fell a 1-0 defeat to Apollon Limassol in the Cyprus First Division on Saturday. Aleksey Shpilevski’s men have gone four games without a win across competitions since a 5-0 victory over AEZ Zakakiou on September 3.

Aris now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they kicked off their campaign with a narrow 3-2 loss against Sparta Prague on September 21.

Meanwhile, Rangers got their European campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over La Liga side Real Betis on September 21.

The Scottish powerhouse are coming off a 3-1 home loss against Aberdeen, though, which saw Michael Beale relieved of his head coaching role. Before that, Rangers were on a three-gamewinning streak, including a 4-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish League Cup on September 27.

Aris Limassol vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Aris are without a win in four games, losing twice, since a 5-0 win over Zakakiou in Septmeber.

Rangers are unbeaten in three of their last four away games across competitions, winning twice, since August.

Aris have lost one of their last five home games, winning thrice.

Aris Limassol vs Rangers Prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to their European campaign, with Aris looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat. However, Rangers boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Aris 1-2 Rangers

Aris Limassol vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in six of Aris' last eight games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Rangers (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)